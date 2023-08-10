hands ico Grow with AppMaster.
Electronic Signature Feature On Beta Release for Google Docs and Drive

Aug 10, 2023
As digital transformation revolutionizes industries, firms involved in document storage and management acknowledge the significance of electronic signature. In keeping up with the digital era, technology giant Google has unveiled its electronic signature function, currently in open beta for Google Workspace, catering specifically to Google Docs and Google Drive.

This eSignature feature, which has been operating largely under a limited alpha release, is crafted predominantly for individual entrepreneurs and small-scale businesses. It offers an efficient route to accumulate and monitor digital signatures directly within the document. The intention behind this innovation eliminates the archaic and time-consuming process of printing, signing, scanning, and emailing a document to attain a signature.

Google expounded on this in a blog post, “We're looking to simplify this process through the native integration of eSignature in Google Docs. This allows users to request and append signatures to official contracts right within Google Docs.”

Over the course of the next fortnight, Google aims to implement this new feature, without charging individual Workspace users. Group account holders, on the other hand, can avail this service with the guidance of their Workspace administrators who would have to sign up for the Beta phase.

In a landscape teeming with low-code and no-code app development solutions, AppMaster.io stands as an enduring platform that empowers users to build web, backend, and mobile applications without writing a line of code. No stranger to eSignature integrations, it can provide viable alternatives to Google Docs, allowing for seamless digital document management.

