DistroKid, a renowned independent music distribution service, has launched a cutting-edge iPhone application that empowers its users to conveniently upload new tracks, tweak existing releases, and stay informed on streaming statistics - all from their smartphone.

Tomorrow's music-makers, from recording artists and bands to DJs and producers, can now effortlessly add lyrics or credits to their songs, view earnings, and manage which albums and tracks are showcased on their artist page in streaming services. Furthermore, the app boasts a You've got money push notification that chimes each time your account receives fresh earnings.

Addressing the long-standing requests for a mobile app, DistroKid stated, Musicians have been requesting a DistroKid app for a long time. The majority of them still needed a laptop computer to access their music; so building a mobile app (in lieu of focusing solely on the desktop website) hadn't hit super high priority. However, two factors changed the equation: (a) the growing presence of app-based DAWs, and (b) advances in mobile file systems, like the iPhone 'Files' app; which means that the mobile experience can now be awesome. Consequently, the time was right for developing a native DistroKid mobile app.

In its mission to continuously improve the application and expand its feature set, DistroKid confirmed that an Android app is currently being developed, although the launch date remains undisclosed. This follows last month's unveiling of Mixea, an intuitive mastering tool that includes a $99 annual subscription for unlimited access. With Mixea, users can optimize their music for a radio ready experience, with advanced controls for bass, compression, and stereo enhancement. In addition, DistroKid introduced DistroVid in 2021 - a music video distribution service that enables artists to upload an unlimited number of videos to platforms like Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tidal, and Vevo for a $99 yearly membership.

Established in 2013, DistroKid was valued at an impressive $1.3 billion following its most recent investment round in 2021. The platform boasts over two million artists utilizing its service.