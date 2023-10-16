Creative Force Revolutionizes eCommerce Workflow with $8.9M Funding and AI-enabled Innovations

Announcing their latest triumph, Creative Force, an eminent provider of AI-facilitated content operations workflow for significant eCommerce retailers and brands, has garnered a staggering $8.9 million in Series A financing. This elevates the post-money worth to $56 million. The investors in this round include Denmark’s Export and Investment Fund and Hearst Ventures.

Originating from Denmark and established in 2019, Creative Force aids retailers, and brands engross themselves in creating engaging content for their marketing initiatives and online merchandising. The company's advanced platform is designed to support large-scale content generation, enhancing operational efficiency by nearly 30%. This allows businesses to concentrate on other equally important aspects, stated Thomas Kragelund, the esteemed CEO and co-founder of Creative Force, in an electronic interaction.

Kragelund extended his perspective on how Creative Force deviates from the focus of other companies catering to isolated pain points. The company was founded with a vision to create an all-encompassing solution. It collaborates with business enterprises on a larger scale, where content generation has escalated to an intricate chore – like conducting photo and video shoots, booking models, editorial work, post-productions, and bringing it all together under a project management software and worksheets.

“In this digital age, social media and data connection speeds have propelled the need for content, uniting creativity and operations on a sole platform is a unique intersection where creativity generates something unique and operations repeat the process,” pointed out Kragelund.

Initially, Creative Force concentrated its operations catering to the fashion and apparel industry. Still, ever since its seed round in 2022, it witnessed a remarkable year-over-year growth of 170% in various other verticals such as home improvement, furniture, jewelry, and groceries. Kragelund revealed that this rapid growth spurt led Creative Force to double its development team and create a specialized AI team. The company also welcomed Juliana Vail on board as the managing director for its AI incubator, dreem.ai.

The company's innovative approach has definitely hit the right note. In the past year alone, Creative Force has successfully managed over 10 million digital creative assets. It includes diverse digital mediums including video, written copy and illustrations. The company has also bagged established brands like Columbia Sportswear, OTTO, ALDO, David Yurman, and Tommy Bahama under its clientele.

Garnering an overall investment of $17.9 million with its latest funding round, Creative Force aims at integrating generative AI into its platform, expanding the Denmark head office and setting up a new base in Boston, U.S.

Regarding technological development, Creative Force remains committed to investing in AI tools for creating 2D and 3D images and models, product images without requiring a separate photoshoot, and virtual models. Kragelund also gave us a glimpse into what he termed a 'co-pilot' tool, which helps in creating initial drafts of product descriptions for human copywriters to review, edit and finalize quickly.

“AI's role in content production on a large scale is a definite game-changer. We are uniquely positioned to bring generative AI into eCommerce content production,” Kragelund said. “Our goal for 2024 is for Creative Force to be recognized as the leading content generation platform in the US, similar to our recognition in Europe. Our recent financing secures the necessary resources for this goal.”

Expressing eagerness in the progress of Creative Force, Megumi Ikeda, Managing Director at Hearst Ventures, emphasized the necessity of workflow innovation in e-commerce. “Creative Force's platform is tailored to accommodate customer's daily work patterns, making it an indispensable tool in their arsenals. The integration of key third-party software like Capture One and Adobe Photoshop, adds to the intuitive and user-friendly nature of Creative Force.” added Ikeda.