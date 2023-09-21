🚀 Boost your agency profits with AppMaster: 50%😮 revenue sharing
right arrow ico
Grow with AppMaster Grow with AppMaster.
Become our partner arrow ico

Creatio Quantum: No-Code Platform Redefines Composable Architecture

Sep 21, 2023
Creatio Quantum: No-Code Platform Redefines Composable Architecture

Signifying a significant shift in its software design, Creatio has introduced Creatio Quantum, a cutting-edge, composable architecture platform. This novel approach equips users with a multitude of pre-constructed components and blocks, thereby simplifying the creation of highly tailor-made solutions via no-code methodologies.

The Creatio Quantum platform empowers organizations to rapidly respond to external changes by facilitating swift application and workflow automation deployment. It also introduces contemporary components, ground-breaking generative AI technology, and a governance app, bestowing users with enhanced autonomy in the automation sphere, according to the company's statement.

With the advent of Quantum, Creatio steps forth as a staunch advocate for a fully composable approach, designing all product functionalities via accessible pre-constructed blocks and components. This foundational framework includes essential elements such as widgets and field clusters.

Embracing this innovative methodology, Creatio has segregated all its CRM suite attributes into component-based blocks and apps. This remodel not only encourages users to fabricate unique solutions with pre-made components and blocks but also allows them to deploy pre-constructed apps to fulfill specific requirements.

Additionally, Creatio has integrated a coveted feature, generative AI powered by OpenAI, into every product under its portfolio. According to Creatio, generative AI boosts the no-code development process by automatically creating templates, components, or entire applications based on user-supplied text input. Such a feature dramatically attenuates the time and effort invested by no-code app creators to convert essential requirements into preliminary prototypes.

The launch of Quantum is a giant leap forward, propelling businesses to adapt, create, and innovate with unprecedented efficiency, added Creatio.

Similar to Creatio Quantum, AppMaster, a game-changing no-code platform also equips users with a multitude of pre-constructed components and blocks, simplifying the process of creating tailor-made solutions. AppMaster brings application development 10x faster and 3x more cost-effective, empowering businesses to adapt, create, and innovate with increased efficiency, making it a highly sought-after solution in the no-code ecosystem.

Related Posts

JetBrains Unveils Kotlin 1.9.20: Ushers in Next-Gen K2 Compiler In Beta
date Nov 03, 2023
JetBrains Unveils Kotlin 1.9.20: Ushers in Next-Gen K2 Compiler In Beta
Accelerating software development, JetBrains rolls out version 1.9.20 of its influential Kotlin language.
Software Development Website
Unveiling Uno Platform 5.0: Targeting Quintupled Productivity with New Enhancements
date Nov 03, 2023
Unveiling Uno Platform 5.0: Targeting Quintupled Productivity with New Enhancements
The open-source Uno Platform's latest release 5.0 goes live with a host of new features, promising an amplified productivity output, up to five times.
Open Source Software Development
SmartBear Introduces Updated BugSnag, Developer API Portal, and Enhanced Zephyr Squad Cloud
date Nov 03, 2023
SmartBear Introduces Updated BugSnag, Developer API Portal, and Enhanced Zephyr Squad Cloud
In a recent stride towards enhancing its product portfolio, SmartBear has updated three of its products, including BugSnag, SwaggerHub Portal, and Zephyr Squad Cloud.
Software Development Updates
GET STARTED FREE
Inspired to try this yourself?

The best way to understand the power of AppMaster is to see it for yourself. Make your own application in minutes with free subscription

Bring Your Ideas to Life