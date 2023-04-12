French startup Forest Admin has introduced a cloud-based version of its low-code platform designed to help users build highly adaptable back-end admin panels. The platform enables development teams to focus more on their core product by simplifying the creation of customizable admin panels for different operation teams within a company.

With the new cloud version, integrating Forest Admin into a company's SQL database is simple and allows for immediate management of business operations. “The onboarding is very similar to business intelligence tools,” says Forest Admin co-founder and CEO Sandro Munda, while also stressing that their platform is specifically tailored for product data interaction rather than data transformation and analysis.

Forest Admin can also be easily integrated with third-party services such as Stripe, Mixpanel, and Intercom, enabling users to create workflows, trigger actions, and set varying permission levels for different roles within an organization. This stands in contrast to more general-purpose internal tool builders like Retool, as Forest Admin is focused exclusively on creating admin panels for sophisticated services.

Examples of Forest Admin’s versatility include helping fintech companies comply with KYC and AML regulations and enabling e-commerce businesses to manage refunds or track lost items. The platform's functionality extends to data filtering and record updates, simplifying the overall data management process.

Traditional Forest Admin customers use a software agent installed on their servers, allowing data to be read and accessed through an API. However, this new cloud version eliminates the need for the component to be installed on a user's server. With appropriate firewall rules and tunneling software, the database remains secure. “There’s no data duplication; you make changes in your database directly,” adds Munda.

The cloud-based version of Forest Admin aims to cater to a new segment of potential customers who rely on high-level cloud services. The platform has already found favor with operations-driven businesses in the fintech, marketplace, mobility, and healthcare sectors. While profitability remains within reach, the company's immediate focus is on increasing revenue through this new Cloud-based offering.

