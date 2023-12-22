Cisco Set to Expand Its Cloud-Native Portfolio with Isovalent Acquisition

Cisco Systems Inc., a renowned leader in the tech industry, has announced its decision to acquire Isovalent, a startup specializing in cloud-native networking and security. This move corresponds perfectly with Cisco's fundamental focus on networking and security, thus strengthening its position in these domains. The details concerning the financial aspects of the deal remain undisclosed.

Founded by a team of cloud computing experts, Isovalent has developed eBPF and Cilium, open-source technologies that offer developers extensive knowledge about the inner workings of the Linux or Windows operating systems. These technologies cater to the virtualized software-driven ecosystem presented by the cloud, providing valuable insights that were previously available through hardware appliances.

Tom Gillis, Senior VP and General Manager of Cisco's Security Business Group, sheds light upon the relevance of these technologies stating, 'The role once played by hardware appliances is increasingly taken over by software in the world of cloud. There still exist some boxes hidden under software layers. Technologies like eBPF and Cilium wipe out the obfuscation, providing visibility in the cloud.'

These technologies allow a detailed examination of how an application interacts with the network, enabling the identification of any abnormalities. As Gillis explains, 'These tools deliver a high level of visibility into the dynamics of an application. While one container communicates with another, Cilium intercepts and observes that flow of information, even scrutinizing the OS. It becomes a platform that offers both connectivity and security protocols.'

Signalizing the credibility and efficiency of the developed tools, Cilium is a default element for Google Kubernetes Engine, Amazon EKS Anywhere, and Google Anthos. Besides, a host of prominent enterprises such as Bell Canada, Adobe, Datadog, Capital One, Palantir, and Sky integrate these tools into their systems.

The real challenge that arises with the acquisition of an open-source based startup is the possible disruption that might agitate the community as well as the numerous businesses that rely on this software. As a significant contributor to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) and eBPF Foundation, Isovalent plays a vital role in consolidating open-source standards.

Cisco executive Jeetu Patel points to the vital need for cooperation in terms of security, emphasizing the significance of open source co-innovation. Much like Google's open-sourcing of Kubernetes, Gillis suggests that 'It is in the best interest of all that both eBPF and Cilium thrive. The community must continue to embrace them as their ubiquity makes them powerful. Such a tool would allow everyone to innovate on top of this platform and build amazing products.'

Prior to the announcement, Cisco was already an investor in Isovalent, having participated in their Series A and B funding rounds. This acquisition will open new avenues for Isovalent's technologies to scale, and with strategic investors such as Microsoft and Google, the horizon seems limitless. Cisco's move to acquire Isovalent clearly illustrates the firm's commitment to leveraging open-source technologies to boost their offerings and to persist as a dominant force in today's rapidly virtualizing world.

