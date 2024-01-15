CES 2024 Debut: Timekettle X1 Interpreter Hub, A Multilingual Solution For Various Sectors

Previously recognized for their convenient translation-oriented earbuds and handhelds, Timekettle has made a significant leap forward with its recent product, the Timekettle X1 Interpreter Hub. The device, introduced at CES 2024, demonstrates a new level of translation capability as it can handle several languages simultaneously, catering to multiple users in situ.

The Timekettle X1, an innovative multi-device translation system, is capable of providing online and offline translations in multiple languages. The device itself is a compact assembly housing two earbuds within its translation case. Remarkably, each earbud can facilitate translation for two individuals, and the hub is designed to accommodate a quintet of such devices. Consequently, the Timekettle X1 system can support as many as 20 users at once, offering translations in up to five different languages.

The company does not limit the application of the new device to general usage; instead, it emphasized its varied utility in business and education sectors during the launch. Earmarking a feature set tailored to specific situations, Timekettle pitches its X1 as a dependable device. For example, the Timekettle X1 offers a Face-to-Face Conversation Mode, a feature that allows two users to carry an uninterrupted conversation in their respective native tongues, courtesy of the device’s instantaneous translation.

Furthermore, potential users worried about sharing earbuds can benefit from the Speak Mode. Serving as a portable translator, this mode enables solo usage, freeing users from the necessity of sharing an earbud. The device also contains an option for remote translation, in which virtual users may connect to the device's affiliated phone number to access its translating features. What sets the Timekettle X1 apart is its recording capability, allowing users to store conversations and translations on the device for future reference. The company also revealed plans to integrate features like live audio translation of videos and AI voice cloning.

For group conversations, the Timekettle X1 offers two unique modes. First is the Speech mode, an upcoming feature in Q1, enabling the administrator exclusive speaking rights in group conversations. The second mode, Discussion, is designed for interactive meetings where every participant shares speaking rights. The user-friendly design also houses a feature to launch conversation translation by merely touching two Timekettle X1 devices together.

Performance-wise, the Timekettle X1 stands out with a stamina that can last up to 9 continuous hours with a standby time of seven days. The company assures complete charging within two hours from zero battery level. Timekettle’s new device boasts a translation accuracy of up to 95%. Currently, the Timekettle X1 is available online and priced at $699.

In the growing market of translation devices, the Timekettle X1 positions itself as a benchmark with its varied features and adaptability. Its multi-device and multi-language capabilities could prove beneficial for enterprises and educational institutions, which often host multicultural and multi-lingual meetings.