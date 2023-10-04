Boomi Platform Introduces GPT Conversational AI to Streamline App Integration

Boomi, an application connectivity and integration platform, has announced a new feature addition called Boomi GPT - a conversational AI tool designed to automate tasks within the Boomi environment. This development is similar to enhancing its core offering, with the underlying AI technology leveraging over 200 million integrations previously conducted by Boomi.

Users interact with Boomi GPT by providing a prompt in English, and the AI responds with a launch plan for the required integration. It is an intuitive enhancement that can be accepted as it comes or be further modified to meet specific requirements.

The genesis of such a solution arises from the ongoing challenges facing IT teams across industries. Many organizations have significantly funneled resources into digital transformation drives. However, such initiatives often lead to data fragmentation due to isolated systems, governance challenges, a lack of trained workforce, and bottlenecks from stringent security and compliance necessities.

Boomi GPT, as a component of Boomi AI - a suite of AI capabilities announced earlier this year, presents a way out of these predicaments. It provides a tool that can facilitate system integration efforts without requiring profound technical know-how.

Ed Macosky, the Chief Product and Technology Officer at Boomi, remarked on the launch stating, “Organizations are working 24/7 to deliver innovative products and services to outperform customer expectations, applying extensive connectivity and automation to optimize operations and minimize expenditure.”

He further added, “With Boomi AI, organizations can dramatically expedite and democratize this effort, transforming natural language requests into critical integrations and connections that are essential for application modernization and cloud migration. We are thrilled to launch Boomi GPT, the first feature in the Boomi AI suite that will help organizations navigate with the speed and wisdom required for thriving in today's fiercely competitive markets.”

Boomi's initiative is a reminder of how AI integration can drastically simplify complex processes and increase efficiency in the digital workspace.