Block Party, an anti-harassment tool that aimed to keep users safe from targeted harassment on Twitter, is calling it quits due to the paywall Twitter has placed on API access. In a recent blog post, Block Party expressed its heartbreak over not being able to protect users from harassers and spammers anymore, acknowledging that it helped block and mute millions of trolls in the past four years. The hiatus from the platform began on May 31 and is expected to be indefinite.

Twitter's API paywall, instated under Elon Musk's ownership, has caused many long-standing third-party applications to shut down. Toolbox, which presented third-party developers' creations, was closed first. In January, Tweetbot and Twitterific stopped functioning without warning. The basic tier for API access stands at $100 per month, but many developers find it insufficient for most projects. Additionally, this paywall heavily impacts the work of researchers and academicians who lack the institutional funds required to pay thousands of dollars for previously free data.

Prior to Musk's involvement, Twitter had proactively cooperated with Block Party, working together to support the developer community. Block Party founder Tracy Chou expressed her sadness over the situation in a series of tweets, lamenting that Block Party was crucial for her mental health by filtering out negative mention interactions.

Thankfully, Block Party's shutdown on Twitter isn't the end of the road for the company. In September 2021, they raised $4.8 million in a seed round to develop anti-harassment and privacy tools beyond Twitter. With the flagship product no longer operational, the company is concentrating on its next tool, Privacy Party.

Block Party was known for helping users curate a safer Twitter experience and navigate moments of crisis like targeted harassment campaigns. In contrast, Privacy Party is designed as a proactive tool. Initially, the browser extension will offer privacy recommendations for Facebook, Twitter, and Venmo, with plans to extend support to Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn in the future.

The Privacy Party announcement emphasizes the need for users to make informed privacy decisions on social media platforms, which can often be convoluted and challenging to navigate. The browser extension aims to make these decisions clearer and easier by automating the confusing and tedious process of finding and implementing the appropriate settings, according to users' boundaries.

As Block Party goes on hiatus, the company has announced that Privacy Party is now available in alpha testing for existing Block Party customers. Despite facing setbacks, Block Party remains committed to making the internet safer for everyone and highlights the importance of regulation to incentivize social media platforms to prioritize user safety.

