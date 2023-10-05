Azul Introduces Code Inventory to Enable Effective Removal of Dead Java Code

Leading provider of Java runtime solutions, Azul Systems, has launched a new capability for the refinement of production Java applications – Code Inventory. This groundbreaking tool is designed to trace the source code that run in production, providing detailed insights that facilitate the pruning of unused or 'dead' code.

At its core, Code Inventory is about providing developers with invaluable metrics about code execution in the Java Virtual Machine (JVM). These insights extend to reveal exactly what code is being utilized across individual Java workloads running in a production setting.

But the insights don't stop there - the tool also tracks the lifecycle of code execution, indicating the first and last run dates. This, coupled with the ability to identify code at different levels, including class/package and method, gives developers a clear picture of where and how specific code segments are being put to use.

With Code Inventory, the practice of cataloging active code becomes a breeze. This, in turn, allows developers to confidently eliminate underutilized or defunct code segments, enhancing both the efficiency and interpretability of the codebase.

Azul explained that while integrating such practices of 'dead' code elimination can have positive outcomes, there's the potential for inadvertent damages if still-used code is removed unintentionally. Fortunately, Code Inventory steps in to mitigate such risks by providing developers with the assurance that what they are eliminating is truly unutilized.

In a statement, Martin Van Ryswyk, the Chief Product Officer at Azul, asserted that while application developers understand the benefits of weeding out unused code to streamline maintenance processes, they often hesitate. Fear of breaking the operational application at the cost of cleanup can be overwhelming. He further added, 'With Code Inventory, developers now have a sophisticated tool that helps pinpoint the exact areas that are ripe for cleanup.'

Code Inventory is a part of Azul's Vulnerability Detection - a system devised to scan for known vulnerabilities in the code, enhancing the resilience of applications against potential security threats.

In the era of no-code and low-code platforms, streamlined codebases prove to be instrumental for better maintenance and understanding. Platforms like AppMaster offer advanced no-code and low-code solutions, delivering high performance and scalability much like traditional coding ecosystems. As codebases continue to grow and become more complex, tools like Code Inventory will increasingly become part of the developers' toolkit for managing the dynamics of application development.