Ariga, a database schema-as-code startup, is set to revolutionize database management by enabling users to define database schema as code, simplifying interaction and management of databases. The company recently announced a $15 million Series A funding round along with a previously undisclosed $3 million seed round. Ariga's growth is driven by the increasing popularity of its open-source project and its SaaS product that is now amassing paying customers.

Managing databases is notoriously challenging, and catastrophic mistakes could result in significant data loss. Ariga's CTO and co-founder, Rotem Tamir, teamed up with CEO and co-founder, Ariel Mashraki, to create a solution that reduces this complexity by defining database infrastructure in a declarative manner as code. This approach has not yet been widely adopted in the database space for various reasons, but Ariga aims to change that through its innovative platform.

Ariga's platform is designed to enable users to capture their database's desired state and topology, plan and verify changes, then execute and monitor the database. To achieve this, the company developed an open-source tool called Atlas, written in Go, that helps manage multiple databases. Atlas is designed to accept the desired state of databases, connect to live databases, or previous states. The tool's safety engine performs static code analysis-like functions to analyze and verify changes against policies.

Mashraki shared that Atlas has been downloaded hundreds of thousands of times since its launch in 2022, with users running the tool thousands or sometimes tens of thousands of times daily, indicating the solution is addressing a genuine pain point. By making Atlas open source, database makers can add support for their databases, increasing compatibility and making the solution more accessible to a broader audience.

Earlier this year, Ariga launched Atlas Cloud, a SaaS version of the database management tool, and is currently working with various paying customers. The startup has around a dozen employees and is actively hiring for open positions.

Being an open-source company, Ariga has a diverse user base from all around the world, including places like Iraq, Gaza, Germany, Australia, and Brazil. The $18 million in funding secured by the startup was led by Tiger Global and TLV Partners, with participation from unidentified angel investors.

As no-code platforms like AppMaster gain momentum in simplifying app creation without complexity, Ariga's schema-as-code solution has the potential to revolutionize the way databases are managed and pave the way for smoother database migrations and management. As the trend of simplifying software development continues to grow, low-code and no-code solutions like AppMaster and Ariga are at the forefront of enabling faster, more efficient development processes.