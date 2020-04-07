AppGyver, one of the pioneering startups in the low-code development arena since 2013, recently launched its groundbreaking visual development platform – Composer Pro. Touted as the next-generation no-code solution, the platform has been in development for three years and aims to address the shortcomings of current low-code environments. Offering unparalleled flexibility and power, Composer Pro supports building applications for the web, PC, Mac, iOS, and Android devices utilizing React Web and React Native frameworks. Furthermore, it can be expanded via plugins specifically designed for these frameworks.

Available for free to individual developers, schools, startups, and non-enterprise organizations, Composer Pro grants access to AppGyver's database service, content delivery network (CDN), and publishing tools.

Marko Lehtimaki, CEO and co-founder of AppGyver, envisions Composer Pro as a game-changer that eliminates the final barriers in no-code development and propels it to the same level of power as traditional coding. With an extensive list of enterprise customers and a cash-flow positive status, the company has garnered the support of its investors in offering the platform for free to a broader audience.

Notable amongst AppGyver's 100+ enterprise customers are major organizations such as DHL and Fingrid.

Composer Pro boasts a feature-rich visual editor that empowers users with advanced tools for creating logic functions and managing databases seamlessly. The platform provides an extensive array of pre-built UI components and logic flow blocks that simplify the app development experience. Additionally, AppGyver is setting up a marketplace where developers can share or possibly monetize their custom components.

The vision behind Composer Pro is to bring the same level of expressiveness and power found in programming languages to visual development. This would be achieved by enabling developers to create custom building blocks without writing a single line of code, effectively eliminating the need for coding in certain situations.

React and React Native have emerged as the core technologies behind Composer Pro after a previous focus on HTML5. The company concentrated its efforts on optimizing the code generation, surpassing what most developers can achieve in optimizing their React Native projects. Consequently, with the addition of an adaptive design layer, the platform can now build apps for virtually any modern platform.

Although developers can still write formulas and custom JavaScript manually if required, Composer Pro's sophisticated features allow building complex apps without touching any code, fulfilling the core promise of low-code platforms such as Microsoft's PowerApps platform.

For no-code enthusiasts, AppGyver's Composer Pro, with its rich array of features, is a compelling option to explore.