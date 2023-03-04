Former Avalara president Amit Mathradas is taking the reins as the new CEO of Nintex, a Bellevue, Washington-based workflow automation firm. A spokesperson for Nintex confirmed the news, stating that Mathradas will officially assume the role on April 3, 2023.

Mathradas brings an extensive background in tech leadership to Nintex. He joined tax software titan Avalara in 2019, where he served as president and chief operating officer. Avalara went public in 2018 before being acquired by Vista Equity Partners for $8.4 billion late last year. The company was reported to have undergone layoffs in January 2023.

Prior to joining Avalara, Mathradas led the small business segment at PayPal and spent 14 years at Dell. He replaces outgoing CEO Eric Johnson, who has been at Nintex's helm for the past five years. While Johnson will be leaving the company, he will continue to serve as a senior advisor to TPG Capital, the private equity powerhouse that acquired a majority stake in Nintex in 2021.

Nintex, established in 2006, has built a solid customer base with more than 10,000 clients, including over 50% of the Fortune 500 companies. The firm specializes in workflow automation, enabling businesses to streamline their processes and increase efficiency.

Mathradas' appointment at Nintex signals an ongoing shift towards the adoption of automation and low-code solutions in the tech industry, supporting the rapid development of responsive applications to meet the increasing demands of a fast-changing market.