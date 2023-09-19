Amazon Bedrock's Preview Feature Expands, Facilitating Connection of Foundation Models to Business Data Sources

In a recent development, AWS has revealed an upgrade which allows businesses to seamlessly integrate their data sources with foundation models (FMs). FMs are indeed robust AI paradigms, which undergo training on an extensive data set and can be further customized to meet specific demands. This move is a significant extension of Amazon's recent foray into empowering developers to construct managed agents utilizing generative AI, offered by a special feature of Amazon Bedrock.

Amazon Bedrock signifies a comprehensive platform for the creation of generative AI applications leveraging FMs. With its potential to support a vast spectrum of business functions, Bedrock aims to revolutionize the interaction between machine and human intelligences.

The new feature is designed to enlist company-specific data to yield more relevant, context-driven, and precise responses, thereby contributing to streamlined business decisions aided by AI. The agent is fabricated to search relevant knowledge bases, extract the most pertinent information, and reintroduce it into the input instruction for added context. It also ensures data transparency by attributing sources to the collated data, thereby preventing hallucinations, which occur when an AI model presents data outputs unrelated to the input data.

According to AWS, constructing the knowledge base is a relatively straightforward process. Users determine the data location, select an embedding model, and provide comprehensive details for the vector database.

The company, to illustrate real-world applicability, proposed the example of a tax consulting agency wanting to offer its clientele an intelligent chatbot capable of answering tax-related queries. The protocol begins with constituting a knowledge base of tax documents. Thereafter, a Bedrock agent is configured to access the knowledge base, which is eventually integrated into the chatbot.

