At this year's WWDC, Apple announced a plethora of updates to WebKit - the powerful web browser engine behind Safari. These 88 new features are scheduled for implementation in Safari 17, set to be launched this fall.

One of the standout updates is the introduction of the Dock functionality, which allows users to add specific web pages to their Dock, enabling quick access to frequently visited websites. These web apps can be launched via Dock, Launchpad, or Spotlight Search and will function as standalone applications. They also integrate with AutoFill credentials from iCloud Keychain or third-party apps utilizing the Credential Provider Extension API. In addition, Safari now includes an "Add to Home Screen" option for users to pin a webpage to their device's Home Screen.

In light of Apple's Vision Pro reveal, the WebKit team has been hard at work to ensure Safari compatibility with the groundbreaking AR/VR headset. In doing so, they have introduced two spatial computing technologies: the <model> element and WebXR. The former provides a hassle-free method for displaying 3D content within web pages, while the latter enables the creation of immersive 3D experiences.

Optimizing image support, Safari 17 will introduce compatibility with the new JPEG XL format. This employs a novel compression algorithm that grants greater flexibility in adjusting image compression ratios. Moreover, Safari now supports HEIC images - the file format used by iPhones and iPads to store camera-taken photos. As such, users can now import and edit these images directly in the browser without the need for conversion. Updates to the image-set() implementation, including support for "resolution" and "type" arguments, further enhance image handling in Safari.

On the video front, Safari 17 has added new features such as the Managed Media Source API, a power-efficient solution for video streaming; a stats overlay for the video player; and support for USB cameras on iPadOS 17. As for HTML and CSS, numerous updates have been implemented, including support for the "popover" attribute and the <hr> element within <select>, as well as various new CSS capabilities.

JavaScript and Web API updates include support for Offscreen Canvas, which provides a canvas rendered off-screen, independent of the DOM. Additional features comprise increased storage quota based on overall disk space, support for two new RegEx features, new Set operation methods, support for "dual-rumble" haptic feedback with game controllers, and improvements to URL parsing.

Developers also stand to benefit from these updates. The Develop menu has been overhauled, simplifying access to vital tools for creating websites, web apps, web content within apps, and web extensions. The new Feature Flags panel replaces the previous Experimental Features section, allowing developers to search for specific features with ease, sorted by topic and displayed under four different stages: Stable, Testable, Preview, and Developer.

Furthermore, the Web Inspector has received numerous updates, such as additional settings for rulers and element overlays in the Elements tab, a setting for displaying timestamps of console messages in the Console tab, and several other enhancements throughout various tabs. Additional developer features include a new Settings panel, tab-specific settings overlay, and updates to Responsive Design Mode.

Finally, changes to the Safari browser itself encompass user Profiles support, enhanced features for Private Browsing, and Apple Pay support through the Payment Request API. Web extensions now offer users more customization options and control over their browsing data, including the ability to deactivate extensions during Private Browsing sessions or for specific Profiles.

