Relational Calculus, in the context of relational databases, refers to a symbolic, non-procedural query language that operates on database tables (relations) to manipulate, retrieve, and manage the data contained within these structures. In contrast to procedural languages that dictate explicit sequences of operations to execute, relational calculus expressions define only the desired outcomes of queries and allow the underlying database management system (DBMS) to determine the most efficient method for achieving those results. Relational calculus is primarily based on the predicate calculus and set theory, which together form the foundational model for the relational database systems.

There are two predominant forms of relational calculus: Tuple Relational Calculus (TRC) and Domain Relational Calculus (DRC). Both TRC and DRC emphasize logical declarative syntax and abstract reasoning to express queries, but differ in their fundamental approach to achieving this objective.

Tuple Relational Calculus, as the term suggests, focuses on the tuples—or rows in a database table. TRC provides a means to specify the criteria necessary to select and retrieve a set of tuples that satisfy specific conditions. For instance, in a typical employee management system, a TRC query might seek all tuples representing employees who earned a specific salary in a particular region. The query would output the attributes (columns) associated with the eligible tuples but would not dictate how the DBMS should process the data to deliver the desired results.

Domain Relational Calculus, on the other hand, operates on individual attribute domains (columns) instead of entire tuples. DRC queries seek to define specific conditions with reference to the individual attributes, and retrieve a set of qualifying data points from the relevant attribute domains. Using the same employee management system example, a DRC query could request the names and contact details of employees who matched the aforementioned salary and regional criteria. The focus on individual attributes allows for increased granularity in query formulation and output generation.

Both Tuple and Domain Relational Calculus provide complete and equivalent power in terms of expressive capabilities, making it possible to express any query in either of the two relational calculus forms. Furthermore, both forms of relational calculus played a significant role in the inception and evolution of SQL (Structured Query Language), which is the most widely used query language for relational database systems today.

