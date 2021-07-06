This week we had a chance to sit down with the two main backend developers of the Appmaster.io platform and discuss their vision, opinion, and suggestions regarding the no-code movement. We believe that such small talk with no embellishment could diminish some doubts and give more insight on no-code from the first-line developers.

Note: Due to the confidentiality consent, we are only able to share the interviewee’s first names.

☕ Interview with Vladimir:

What is your programming experience? How long have you been doing this?

I’ve been programming for more than 10 years. Before joining Appmaster.io I used to program on Golang for around 5 years.

How did you get to know about no-code?

I learned about it once I started to participate in the development of the no-code platform at Appmaster.io. Honestly, sometimes I even regret that I didn't get to know about the no-code earlier, since it could fix many problems during my previous work.#nbsp;

What motivated you to start developing a no-code platform?

Since I never knew about no-code before joining Appmaster.io, there was no initial motivation for that kind of work. However, once I started to work closely with the no-code platform, I started to understand the value of it and eventually got motivated to improve it and make a perfect simple tool for application building. Don't you think it sounds groundbreaking, that people now can build software without using a single line of code?!

Do you share the belief that no-code can replace developers and take your job?

No, I don’t believe in that. After working closely with no-code platforms, I became confident that no-code will not replace developers and will not deprive me of my work. Instead, I feel that no-code creates potential growth opportunities for me since I can give all manual tasks to it and work on something more interesting.

What are you working on right now? What is going well and easy in the no-code platform development and what are the challenges you are facing?

Currently, I'm working on a system for modules updates. The code is good and easy to write, of course, some minor errors appear sometimes, but we, as a team, tackle them right away.

Would you use no-code platforms yourself? Would you use Appmaster.io?

Of course, I plan to use it in the future. No-code is a huge saving of time and effort, especially if you need to build of functional web or mobile application. My favorite feature of the Appmaster.io platform that convinces me to use it is the automatic recovery of generated applications in case of critical errors. Since I am the developer, I know the pain of multiple errors, so that feature provides such a relief.

What future do you predict for no-code?

I think no-code will firmly occupy its niche between application architects and middle-level programmers. No-code definitely can be widely used for businesses or startups, where people want to quickly create fully-fledged, ready-to-use products.#nbsp;

What can you recommend to potential users of no-code platforms?

Go out and enjoy nature more often. Swim in the sea, river, go hiking or camping depending on the opportunity. Spend more time with your family, hang out with your friends, and if something is not clear about the no-code, then write to us at [email protected] - we will help you out.

☕ Interview with Nz:

What is your programming experience? How long have you been doing this?

My experience is around 6.5 years of programming. Before joining Apppmaster.io, I used to do programming on Golang.

How did you get to know about no-code?

I learned about the existence of such visual programming solutions from relatives. That time they needed help to create a bot in a short time. Later, out of curiosity, I began to study similar no-code solutions and finally joined Appmaster.io, where I learned the no-code potential.

What motivated you to start developing a no-code platform?

I've mentioned before that I was quite curious about no-code solutions, so this can be considered as something that pushed me to fully dive into work on Appmaster.io no-code platform. Also, I do believe that no-code is the programming future, and I would like to step along with the future as well.

Do you share the belief that no-code can replace developers and take your job?

No-code will allow automating most of the routine operations, build undoubtedly good applications, but completely replace developers - never. The world will still require developers to do some other complex tasks and even to improve no-code platforms to make them truly a must-have tool.

What are you working on right now? What is going well and easy in the no-code platform development and what are the challenges you are facing?

My part of development is the backend. Everyday tasks are not difficult, but architectural solutions have to be well thought out, so most of the time the thinking process and decision-making take longer than expected. Overall, I can strongly say, that I enjoy working with the team on the Appmaster.io platform.

Would you use no-code platforms yourself?

If I would need a solution to build a web or mobile application, I would use the no-code platform. However, I am interested in developing the server part of applications, thus I might want to do it by myself. But, if I would have to build the quality application quickly, then definitely no-code is the way.

What future do you predict for no-code?

It will simplify everyday typical tasks, automate some routine processes and popularize the IT-sphere for all segments of the population. If to look a bit further, I even feel that no-code can become an irreplaceable tool for everyday use, same as we use our mobile phones right now.

What can you recommend to potential users of no-code platforms?

I would recommend not to get bothered that the platform does not use the traditional programming language. It still works on similar conditions, loops, and logic, but they are just visually depicted. It is done to let the users quickly master the no-code platform development technique and support their solutions.









