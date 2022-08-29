Software maintenance is expensive. Period. No matter which type of software you are running, maintenance costs will increase as your business grows and new features are added to the software. It’s no surprise, then, that every business looks for ways to reduce the cost of software maintenance, whether upgrading to the software version or using a new one. The good news is that there are plenty of ways to cut the cost of software maintenance without writing any code. In this blog post, we’ll explore some strategies for reducing the cost of maintenance while keeping your programs secure and compliant with industry standards at the same time.

What is no-code/low-code software?

No-code/low-code software is a platform that enables users or developers to create their own applications or software with a little coding (low-code) or without any coding (no-code). The platform provides a drag-and-drop interface and built-in tools for development, testing, and deployment. This type of software is perfect for creating mobile applications or web apps.

The popularity of this type of software is due to its simplicity and the fact that it can be used by developers of all levels to create any app for business needs. Additionally, the platforms offer a wide range of features, including support for user authentication and data storage.

Benefits of low-code and no-code software

Low-code and no-code software are becoming more and more popular in the development world. They offer a number of benefits, including:

Lower development costs

Low-code and no-code software are often much cheaper to develop than traditional software applications.

Reduced time to market

Low-code and no-code software can be developed quickly, which can help you to market your product faster and reach a wider audience.

Increased flexibility and customization

Because low-code and no-code software are very flexible, you can easier customize them to create the exact app solution you need without needing to code from scratch. This means you can quickly create versions of your app for different audiences or platforms without having to abandon your original vision altogether.

Low-code and no-code software allows for a more streamlined process and can be more cost-effective, not only for smaller projects.

How much does software maintenance cost?

Maintenance costs are often calculated by the number of full-time developers needed for your software. The standard way to calculate this is by examining how much it costs per developer hour. However, some companies have excess capacity in their development team, and others work on temporary contracts.

As an example, if a team of 5 developers provides maintenance and support for a 3 months project with an hourly rate of $25, it will cost approximately $20,000 for the 3 months.

How much does low-code cost?

Low-code software platforms can cost anywhere from $5 per month to $1000 per month with unlimited app development. The cost of a low-code or no-code platform usually varies depending on the specific features and capabilities that are included. Generally speaking, a low-code or no-code platform, even with the highest tier, is much cheaper than traditional software development methods.

Which factors affect the maintenance cost of software?

Software maintenance can be costly for two main reasons: it involves a lot of time and effort to keep the existing version of your software up-to-date, and it’s often difficult to track down what costs money when everything is run through an automated process. If you have a growing number of users, are constantly adding new features, or operating in a highly regulated industry like banking where every line of code must be thoroughly audited before release, then the priority to maintain your software systems will cost more than if you were operating in a less complex sector with fewer rules.

In the past, the version of the software was often associated with increased maintenance costs. However, this assumption is no longer always true: if an organization opts for no-code or low-code approaches, it reduces the manual work required for software upgrades and maintenance costs. In summary, the following factors affect the cost of software maintenance:

The size of your business

The type of software or version you are running

The number and types of features (application functionality) it has

How frequently users use the program (traffic)

How much time does it take for that feature to get developed and rolled out.

How do you control software maintenance costs?

The first step in reducing software maintenance costs is to identify the specific tasks that are required to maintain software on a day-to-day basis. This usually falls into three categories:

Keeping your data clean and ensuring your systems are up-to-date

Make sure the software is functioning properly if it is upgraded to a new version

Tracking down issues that arise or require a change to be made

No-code or low-code software is a development solution that allows developers to build and deploy projects without writing code. The process can be accelerated by using templates, which can help reduce the time it takes to develop these projects.

Without spending time writing code, you can save your team hours every month while your team focuses on the application functionality. No-code or low-code software also reduces the cost of software maintenance because you don’t have to pay someone else to write the code for you. It also helps keep your systems up-to-date with the latest changes in regulatory standards. When you use no-code, low-code software, you’re able to maintain compliance with industry standards while reducing the total cost associated with maintaining your software.

Why do you need a rules-based management system?

Rules are necessary to govern software maintenance costs for any business because, without them, there would be a high degree of inconsistency in how different organizations maintain their software or apps. This would lead to increased costs, as different organizations would have to employ multiple individuals to maintain their software in the same way.

Additionally, some organizations may choose not to maintain their application functionality at all because of the cost associated with doing so. Using rule-based management helps your business in the long it uses a set of specific instructions (rules) governing how the software should be used and maintained. These instructions are typically stored in a manual or electronic form and used by system administrators or other experts when they need to make changes or repairs. By following these rules, administrators can ensure that updates and repairs are done correctly and save time and money in the long run.

How to get started with low-code/no-code software

If you want to get started with low-code or no-code, decide which type of application you are running and how many users it has. Also, consider all the features your application may need before going ahead with your project. There are many ways you can reduce the cost of software maintenance by using low-code or no-code platforms. For example, if you use a no-code software platform like AppMaster, you would need very little time and effort to maintain your application.

This no-code platform has the most powerful backend among all platforms. So, whether you want to develop web apps or mobile applications, you’re better off starting with AppMaster, which means in the long run, you will be able to save massively on development, properly maintain or ensure your application functionality is top-notch with no glitches and ultimately reduce maintenance costs.