Let's introduce you to the notion of no-code and low-code programming and development. Maybe you have heard about no-code before or even not, but we will fix it anyway. It also may seem complicated, so your brain stops thinking in the first few minutes and needs reloading. Just try to read this guide. I am sure you will find something useful.

Technological breakthroughs continue to make changes in our lives. Artificial intelligence is one of the priorities to think about now. The same can be said about programming languages. Visual programming is a modern way to express your needs. No-code development processes strategy has a lot of advantages. But, also, nothing is perfect. What obstacles do you think can arise on the way? Read some facts about no-code and low-code programming below.

What are the no-code and low-code?

Low-code or others can call no-code development (LCNC) are methods of creating not complicated program structures, for example, applications. These helpers allow you to make your life easier. Are you an excellent programmer? Here it does not matter much because you can learn how to code faster. Low-code and no-code ways of programming help to create apps through a graphical user interface. Yes, you can still write your program, but in this way, you do not need to know complex coding strategies.

You can use visual interfaces instead of usual coding, just drag and drop them. In visual programming, you can use some graphical components, for example, buttons, geometric forms as blocks or icons, and symbols. It is always easier to perceive information through a graphical design, especially when you do not have many skills in technology.

Today you do not have to spend a lot of time or spend your energy developing a code. It is not about wasting anymore because anyone can become a programmer with these tools. A lot of low-code and no-code programming platforms were created not only in the last few years. You could never have heard about them. However, did you know what has changed through the decades?

No-code revolution in development. How did it make a revolution?

Low-code and no-code development is not something new. Indeed, it started long ago but gained attention only recently. All have begun with high-level programming languages such as Fortran and COBOL. This kind of development reduced the hardships of building a code. In the 1950s, these languages for app creation were a relief for developers at that time and could be considered low-code.

The next shift was concerned with Apple's HyperCard in 1987. HyperCard offered programmers a platform for building difficult apps with no coding. It already had some interface with graphical design. Moreover, HyperCard was created by Bill Atkinson. He called it a platform for 'non-programmers.' Apple stopped developing HyperCard in 1998. Later Forrester introduced the term 'low code' in 2014.

Today, the low-code and no-code platforms were remade and renewed. So, we faced some differences between their versions:

Some low-code or no-code platforms were designed for everyone who needed to build apps for their targets. However, no-code platforms such as HyperCard were created only for developers.

Previously, people did not use remote data sources like cloud applications.

Today, low-code and no-code platforms have better security.

The main priority in modern low-code and no-code development is not only to make the process easier but also faster.

What is the difference between the no-code and low-code?

No-code is about development platforms that we use, where you do not need to build a code yourself. By the way, we are talking about different functions of no-code frameworks, but what are their examples? One of them is AppMaster. It is a cloud platform that can create server applications (backend) and web/mobile applications using code generation. This is a zero-coding constructor that writes code and compiles it. With this tool, you can set up a database and publish a server application to its cloud or AWS, Google Cloud, and other repositories.

Why did the low-code and no-code become popular?

Today low-code and no-code programming languages are innovations. Hiring an experienced full-stack developer can be expensive. The functions of the low-code and no-code frameworks allow junior developers to form high-level apps like a programmer with 10 years of experience. Also, skilled developers can perform better results. With the help of low-code and no-code, various companies can use their potential and resources in a better way to gain their aims.

However, what is the bonuses of these high-level programming language strategies?

Are the low-code and no-code our future?

Imagine that you wanted to become a programmer, but it was too complicated for you. Today no-code and low-code platforms can give a new opportunity to make you hired for the job of your dream. Nevertheless, what will happen if, in the final result, such a programming strategy replaces developers?

To tell the truth, it is better to hire a real professional developer, but the decision depends on the aim of the app that you need. Maybe it will be enough to use only low-code and no-code platforms, but sometimes not.

Low-code and no-code frameworks help developers to complete tasks quickly. A new user can also develop anything himself. However, low-code and no-code programming languages will not be enough if you need to work on a complex project. So, in such cases, you need to know manual coding.

Low-code and no-code frameworks are also the future of website and mobile app creation. Such kinds of automated work preserve time.

All of this is true for most no-code and low-code platforms except for AppMaster. AppMaster is a new generation platform with which it is possible to create not only simple applications and MVPs but also build complex high-load enterprise-level systems. All this is possible thanks to a new approach. The platform mimics a team of developers, it automatically writes technical documentation for your project in the same way as developers do, and you can also take the source code written in the Go language if necessary. AppMaster is a three-in-one backend web and mobile application. You can create a CRM ERP and much more.

Did you know about the advantages and disadvantages of such a visual programming language?

Advantages:

Time preserving function;

Developers can work with low-code and no-code programming strategies to speed up their projects' processes. We can create apps of different levels thanks to a drag-and-drop system and pre-built user data elements.

Hiring one full-stack developer may not be a problem, but the whole team would not be a cheap decision at all.

Freshmen are diving into the world of software development from an easier step. Imagine a path of an experienced programmer. You have already come through half of this path with low-code and no-code frameworks.

Disadvantages:

A limited list of functions;

No-code and low-code programming has not yet become a tool for more complex software projects. The larger the system is, the more advanced functionality is needed.

The number of graphical components may be too large to execute in the final stage. It takes a lot of memory and power.

What is the difference between usual code and visual programming?

Code in a text and as a visual element

Usual programming languages are based on text, and visual programming is graphical-based.

Visual programming tools take more memory than text-based programs. But there is one difference with AppMaster is that the apps, which it builds, do not take up a lot of your memory. They work as fast as applications written by classical programming languages. Apps created in the AppMaster take only the fundamentals from the visual style and work with requirements. The platform analyzes the requirements that the user has made using visual elements or using business process blocks and, based on these business process blocks, already generates unadulterated logic.

Low-code interfaces are easier to perceive visually.

You do not need to arrange a big code because all you have to do is move around different blocks and create a logical sequence.

Conclusion

Today low-code and no-code programming development strategies introduced a lot of useful functions that everyone can work with. Throughout their development process, these programming languages are still in progress, and as other technologies become only better and better.

The LCNC allows us to look at the app creation from another side and helps new businesses grow. It is a revolution in coding nowadays.