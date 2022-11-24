How to build an app like Zocdoc?

Zocdoc is the world's largest online doctor directory that allows patients to find doctors who practice close by and schedule appointments instantly.

What is Zocdoc?

Zocdoc was founded in 2007 by Dr. Oliver Kharraz, an emergency room physician at New York Presbyterian Hospital. His main goal in starting Zocdoc was to give patients a convenient way to find a doctor and schedule appointments online. Now, Zocdoc has more than 25 million patients and 50,000 doctors on its platform. It's available in over 40 states across the US and has been used by people all around the world to find trusted healthcare professionals.

One of the big advantages of using Zocdoc is that patients can easily find doctors who take their insurance, even if it's not a common plan. In addition, Zocdoc allows you to compare reviews and ratings of different healthcare providers to make an informed choice about which doctor to see.

Zocdoc also makes scheduling appointments incredibly easy and convenient. You can book an appointment from your desktop or mobile device, and you'll receive a confirmation via email or SMS. Plus, the appointments you book on Zocdoc are guaranteed to be seen within two business days of your first requested time slot.

Top features you should add to an app like Zocdoc

When creating an app like Zocdoc, there are several top features that you will need to include for it to be successful. Some of the most important features include the following:

Registration and login

Users must be able to register and log in to use the app. This can be done by creating an account with an email address and password or using a social media account to log in.

Search for doctors

Users should be able to search for doctors based on location, specialty, and insurance.

View doctor profiles

Users should be able to view doctor profiles, including location, specialty, and insurance.

Book appointments

Users should be able to book appointments with doctors directly through the app.

View appointment details

Users should be able to view appointment details, including the time, date, and location of the appointment.

Cancel appointments

Users should be able to cancel appointments easily and quickly.

Call and chat with doctors

Users should be able to call and chat with doctors directly through the app. This will allow them to ask questions about the doctor, the practice, or the appointment.

View doctor ratings and reviews

Users should be able to view doctor ratings and reviews from other patients. This will help them to make an informed decision about which doctor to choose.

Compare doctors

Users should be able to compare doctors based on location, specialty, and insurance. This will help them to find the best doctor for their needs.

Payment feature

When creating an app like Zocdoc, there are several top features that you will need to include for it to be successful. One of the most important features is payment processing, so users can pay for their appointments directly through the app.

Order medicines

Another important feature is the ability to order medicines. This will allow users to order prescriptions and other medications directly through the app. This will make it easier and faster for them to get the medication they need.

Medical history & reports

One of the essential features of an app like Zocdoc is the ability to store a user's medical history and reports. This will allow users to access their medical history and reports quickly and easily, which can be helpful when making appointments or ordering prescriptions.

How to build an app like Zocdoc?

To build an app like Zocdoc, you must gather the appropriate features your users will need. Some key features you may want to include in your app could include search functionality, user reviews and ratings, appointment booking and scheduling, and personalized recommendations based on the user's preferences and needs.

Once you have defined the key features of your app, you will need to design and build your app accordingly. This may involve developing a custom UI for your app, incorporating user feedback into future iterations of the product, or adding other elements that you feel are necessary to deliver an optimal user experience. Once your app is fully developed, you should test it thoroughly to ensure that it works as intended and fix any bugs or other issues that may arise.

Finally, once your app is ready to go live, you can market and promote it to your target audience to attract new users and drive downloads. This may involve investing in paid advertising campaigns, partnering with influencers and bloggers in your niche, or creating content to promote your app on social media and other online channels. With the right mix of planning, marketing, and execution, you can create a successful app like Zocdoc that provides value for your users and helps grow your business.

How much does it cost to build an app like Zocdoc?

Building an app like Zocdoc can be costly and time-consuming, as there are many factors to consider when developing such a complex application. These include things like designing the user interface, coding the back-end functionality of the app, and choosing the right cloud hosting solution for storing all of the data generated by your users.

Additionally, there are many different costs associated with building an app like Zocdoc - these include the cost of hiring developers to design and code the application, as well as the cost of any third-party services you may need to integrate into your app. However, there are also ways to reduce or even eliminate some of the costs associated with building an app like Zocdoc, such as by hiring freelance developers who can work on a contract basis.

You can expect the range from $25,000 - $100,000 for developing an app like Zocdoc. This cost can be divided into three main categories: hiring developers, integrating third-party services, and choosing the right cloud hosting solution.

Overall, the cost of developing an app like Zocdoc depends on several different factors, including the complexity and size of your application, how familiar your development team is with this type of project, and the specific needs of your target audience. While it can be costly, it is worth investing in a high-quality app if you are looking to build an engaging user experience that will keep your users coming back for more!

If your plans do not include investments in developing an application in the region of $100,000, you should pay attention to the no-code approach. This is visual programming that does not require hiring an entire development team. You need only one developer who will be able to create a full-featured application with the help of the no-code platform ten times cheaper and faster than with the traditional approach to development.

How long will it take?

There is no definitive answer to this question, as many factors can affect the time required to build an app like Zocdoc. Some of the key considerations include the following:

The complexity of your app idea

More complex ideas will generally take longer to develop than simpler ones. This is because they typically require more features and functionality and so will require more time to build.

The coding language you choose

There are several different programming languages out there, each with its own pros and cons. Choosing the right one for your app can make a huge difference in how long it takes to develop and its overall cost and success.

The development team

The development team's size and experience will greatly impact how long it takes to build your app.

The level of testing required

As with any software, apps require thorough testing before being released to the public. This may take some time, depending on your app's complexity and how many different devices you need to test on. If you need any help or guidance in planning, designing, building, and launching your app, consider working with a reputable app development company. These experts can act as the perfect partners throughout your project, from the initial concept to post-launch support and maintenance. Their industry expertise will ensure that your app is built quickly and efficiently without unnecessary delays or cost overruns.

