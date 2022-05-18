It seems like you don’t need such a thing as a laundry app. You just get your stuff and go to the nearest dry cleaning service. But you can’t even imagine how apps ease up these processes for customers and laundry staff. It’s just enough to press some buttons, and the driver will get the order and pick up the clothes. Once the service is completed, the client receives a delivery.

On average, a person spends about 10 hours per month washing clothes. A lot of time can be saved with the help of a laundry delivery app, which is usually wasted on the commute or in a long queue.

Already thinking about creating your laundry app, keep reading, and you’ll find valuable tips and ideas on how to do it.

The structure of the laundry app: how does it work?

The laundry service app is similar to any delivery application. From the client’s side, all that is needed is to create an order with the specification of the clothes and enter the address. The staff and the driver will receive an order and organize pickup and delivery services.

Cleanly is an excellent example of a laundry app with on-demand cleaning services. Apps like Cleanly save up to dozens of hours every month that you spend on washing your clothes.

The algorithm of the laundry apps, similar to Cleanly, works in several simple steps:

A client places an order for cleaning services via an app. A driver comes to collect the clothes. The clothes are being cleaned/dry cleaned/ironed. The service depends on the client’s request. This is the main advantage of on-demand service apps; All items are delivered back to the client in an estimated time.

To make it all work and ensure the whole process is not interrupted at any point, developers created a pattern where the application is based on four components — four different apps:

customer app;

laundry staff app;

driver app;

admin panel.

Let’s review each of them.

Customer app

The client’s app is needed for customers to place laundry orders. Customers need to:

create their profiles and add personal information;

select among the vendors available (in case you are an aggregator and create an app to connect customers with laundry facilities);

choose the type of clothes, fabrics, and services to be performed by the laundry venue;

track the delivery and specify the time of pick up and delivery.

Staff app

Laundry staff should be able to accept and verify orders. They need to access the order details to understand what services to perform. Also, staff members should be able to track delivery to correct the driver in case the wrong direction is chosen.

Delivery app

This component is used by drivers primarily. Drivers should be able to manage orders and accept them depending on their availability. They can also manage earnings.

Admin panel

The app admin panel is needed to manage all the processes and databases. The laundry application will contain a lot of data: data about clients, orders, laundry venues, earnings, etc. Admins will access every part of the app and will be able to manage all the steps during the process via the app admin panel.

How to make a laundry app without coding?

Idea and planning

This is the stage of exploring and learning. As always, the laundry app development process starts with the idea of the app. There are a lot of questions you should answer, like what is the purpose of the app, what features to include, and how to compete with existing laundry apps.

The planning stage also involves analysis and research job. It is critical to evaluate the market and the demand for the product. Try checking Quora-like platforms and collect users' opinions. It could be a massive help in understanding people's problems with washing clothes and how you can help them with your cleaning app.

Budget

After you decide what the laundry app will look like and have a clear concept, it is time to allocate resources. Depending on the features, the budget may vary. You may spend much less if you plan to build a simple application connecting a customer and dry cleaning service. If the app includes custom features involving a bigger team of developers and resources, then be prepared to spend more money.

The rule here is simple: the more complex solution you want to build, the more it will cost.

Technical stack and development team

At this stage, it is necessary to determine the scope of the project. Here you can decide if you need to hire a professional development team, a freelance programmer, or maybe you would like to do the work yourself.

You also need to correctly define the technology stack for your application. Again, this depends on the features and requirements of the application. Since we are only talking about no-code tools, everything here depends on their functionality and power. Do a little research to help you evaluate whether the tool is suitable for implementing the intended functionality in your application.

Development

This is an actual process of creating an app. We suggest considering an option of no-code. These platforms have the power to build robust products. Plus, it is less time-consuming, and even if you hire a no-code developer, it will cost you much less.

For a laundry app with a wide range of dry cleaning services, AppMaster is a perfect option. Earlier, we said that laundry delivery app like Cleanly usually consists of four separate apps connected. The main advantage of AppMaster is that you can build these four different apps around a single backend.

AppMaster will let you create a strong and detailed database of cleaning and washing services and a catalog of available laundry entities. And powerful Business processes editor will help develop different scenarios of user-app interaction.

You can always register for the free trial period, explore the platform and decide whether to continue using it.

Features used in laundry app

The list of features entirely depends on your app's idea and purpose. But if we are reviewing the Cleanly like laundry delivery app with on-demand dry cleaning services, here are some features that you need to include:

login and personal profiles for clients and laundry staff;

maps integration;

tracking functionality;

order history;

online payment;

calendar;

reminders and notifications.

Deployment

Once the app is ready, you can publish it directly to the App Store or Play Market. If so, learn precisely the requirements of each platform and make sure your product corresponds to them.

How much does it cost to develop a laundry app?

If building an app using the traditional programming - the average cost of laundry app development is about $15,000. Not every business will find it a profitable investment.

However, you can quickly reduce the cost by time choosing the no-code tool. For example, the AppMaster plan will cost you around $250. The difference in costs is not even comparable. Yes, there will be additional spending. However, you still get the same result for a less budget.

Conclusions

As you see laundry app is what automates routine and everyday tasks people have. It is much easier to keep track of every order when they are fixed in the database you have access to 24/7.

With no-code instruments, the prototype of such an app will be ready after two weeks. So go ahead and try to bring your idea to life.