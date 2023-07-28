In a significant step towards enriching communication, WhatsApp has just unveiled a feature that allows straightforward recording and sharing of short video messages directly inside individual or group chats. The messaging giant believes that voice messages had considerably revolutionized the way people connect, giving a quick and secure means to express thoughts. Noticeably, WhatsApp aims to give its platform an exciting twist with this new instant video messaging feature.

With a recent blog post, WhatsApp reiterated the fascinating possibilities of the video messages. It postulated, “Video messages are a real-time way to respond to chats with whatever you want to say and show in 60 seconds.” The company visualizes these as fun-filled means to share exciting moments with friends and family, capturing all inherent emotion in the video. Be it birthday wishes, sharing a hearty laugh, or conveying good news—video messages encapsulate the true essence of the moment.

The process of sending video messages is refreshingly simple and akin to sending voice messages. Users need to shift to the video mode with a simple tap and keep pressing to capture the video. Additionally, 'WhatsApp' users can swipe upwards to lock the recording and capture videos hands-free. After receiving a video message, it plays automatically, albeit in mute mode. Tapping on the video message will play video along with the sound. Leaning towards secure communication, video messages leverage the end-to-end encryption feature.

The new addition is set to be made available to all users worldwide in the coming weeks. The video messaging feature stands as one in a series of surprising updates that the company rolled out in the past few months. Recently, WhatsApp brought in a feature that automatically silences calls from unverified numbers. Enhancing control over sent messages, it offered users the ability to edit sent messages within a timeframe of 15 minutes. There are also speculations about WhatsApp preparing to launch a usernames feature.