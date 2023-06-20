WhatsApp has unveiled an innovative feature that automatically silences calls from unknown numbers, enhancing user privacy and control. The new feature comes as a response to the numerous spam call complaints in India, the chat app's largest market with over 500 million users.

Mark Zuckerberg announced the call silencing feature and a new privacy checkup option on Tuesday, emphasizing the app's commitment to its users' privacy and control. With the auto-silence feature, WhatsApp gives users the opportunity to screen out unwanted calls more effectively.

To enable this feature, users can go to Settings > Privacy > Calls and select the 'Silence unknown caller' option. While calls from unknown numbers will be automatically silenced, they will still appear in notifications and the app's call list. This allows users to check whether a missed call was from someone they know but haven't saved their contact information.

When receiving a call from an unknown number, the display will show the number with the message 'silenced unknown number.' This functionality emphasizes WhatsApp's focus on user privacy and control, ensuring users feel secure while using the app.

Beyond the call silencing feature, WhatsApp has introduced a new privacy checkup feature designed to raise user awareness of the app's various privacy settings. Found in the Privacy section, the checkup guides users through multiple steps to help them understand and access different privacy controls, such as 'Choose who can contact you,' 'Control your personal info,' 'Add more privacy to your chats,' and 'Add more protection to your account.'

Through this process, users can change settings like two-factor authentication, choose who can add them to groups, manage the default timer for disappearing messages, and control who can see their profile picture. These updates further emphasize WhatsApp's commitment to providing a secure and user-friendly experience in the ever-evolving world of communication.

