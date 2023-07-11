Spanning its technological enhancements, Microsoft has upgraded its IDE, Visual Studio, with advanced type and parameter name hints for the F# language. Expanding its scope, Microsoft is also adding return type hints along with tooltips for all the hint types.

A detailed explanation of the enhancements was provided through a blog post published by Microsoft on July 5. The tech giant demonstrated code instances where developers can observe type hints, return type hints, and parameter name hints for its multiparadigm programming language, F#. Aimed at the .NET software development platform, F# is designed to support functional, object-oriented, and imperative programming models.

The company divulged that the inspiration for F# hints came from inline hints developed for the C# language. The updated hints will be structured around the dedicated Roslyn API, known for its intricate source code-based features. For the F# inline hints, a preview release took place in late February, with the goal of enhancing the F# editor experience in the Visual Studio IDE. The hints are projected to be a useful feature when code identifier names lack clarity. Thanks to these hints, developers are spared the extra step of hovering over particulars to get details while coding. Microsoft has made these hints applicable to a majority of F# features, such as tuples and type constructors.

Currently in the preview stage, these hints are deactivated by default. Developers can set up these hints individually in Options by proceeding to Tools -> Options -> Text Editor -> Advanced. A vision outlined by Microsoft for these hints consists of introducing a hotkey for switching hinging on and off, making them less obstructive, and incorporating signature hints.

