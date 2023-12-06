Vercel Unveils Conformance and Code Owners to Enhance Developer Experience and Project Health

In a bid to harmonize fast-tracking digital solutions and maintaining robust code quality, Vercel has launched two distinct features on its Developer Experience Platform. The new features now make it easier for development teams to circumvent problems while speeding up innovation processes. Vercel’s software engineers, Brody McKee and Cody Brouwers, encapsulated this in the company’s blog, stating that speedy updates and innovation should not compromise performance, security, and accessibility.

The first feature, aptly named Conformance, caters to vital issues at the beginning of the development lifecycle. By applying static analysis checks before merging, Conformance aids the early detection of potential pitfalls. This automated process goes a long way in maintaining the health of the codebase, as it no longer requires individual verification for each file. Instead, it provides a comprehensive view of the code, giving developers a heightened understanding of their workspace.

Conformance also goes the extra step of scoring individual issues. This scoring system allows development teams to assign priority to bugs as they arise. Teams can thus whitelist a set number of issues before proceeding to production and measure their progress by tracking the deletions from the list — essentially 'burning down' issues to bolster code health.

Simultaneously, Vercel has launched Code Owners, a feature designed to attribute code sections to respective owners. By identifying responsibility for code pieces, changes can then be adequately assessed by the owners themselves. This feature imitates the organization's hierarchy, allowing higher-placed Code Owners to oversee the codebase overall and step in when necessary — like when an owner switches teams.

Both Conformance and Code Owners prioritize security within their widgets. With Conformance flagging potential security risks, and Code Owners ensuring your team is not the weak link, the features heighten the security status of the codebase. Development teams can activate these features to outline a Security rules allowlist file and then assign the security team as the code owner, effectively bringing the security team into the development process.

Beyond these new features, Vercel has also updated its Developer Experience Platform dashboard for better integration. The dashboard now accommodates a global view of code health, Conformance scores, and repository responsibility. It provides a clear scope into performance, security, or code-quality errors and allows developers to identify and address problematic areas swiftly.

One cannot overlook the potential benefit of integrating the Vercel platform updates with other no-code platforms such as AppMaster. The combination of these platforms could further streamline and simplify the development process, offering compelling benefits for both developers and organizations. It will be interesting to observe the further crossover and integration of these platforms, exemplifying the power and efficiency of the no-code movement.