🚀 Boost your agency profits with AppMaster: 50%😮 revenue sharing
right arrow ico
Grow with AppMaster Grow with AppMaster.
Become our partner arrow ico

Unveiling Angular 17: The Future Brings Novel Syntax for Control Flow and Deferrable Loading

Sep 26, 2023
Unveiling Angular 17: The Future Brings Novel Syntax for Control Flow and Deferrable Loading

October brings anticipation for the release of Angular 17, an enhanced version of Google's favored TypeScript-based framework for web development. This revamped edition is poised to make waves in the developer community, introducing new built-in controls for flow syntax and deferrable loading in templates.

In a recent blog post dated September 25, an esteemed member of the Angular team, Alex Rickabaugh, shared details on what to expect with these upcoming enhancements. The standout element - the introduction of the declarative control flow - is set to bring the functionality of the NgIf, NgFor, and NgSwitch directives right into the heart of the framework. On the other hand, the deferrable loading approach will empower templates to delay loading dependencies, triggered by specific conditions. According to the Angular team, this change marks the most distinctive adjustment made to the Angular templates. These developments are nearing completion, with Angular 17 to utilize a syntax known as @-syntax for control flow and deferrable views.

At present, Angular 17 holds a prerelease status on GitHub. The Angular team reported considerable applause for the new features and various views on the syntax itself. As Rickabaugh noted, the syntax can evoke a sense of passion in developers. This update follows the footsteps of its immediate predecessor, Angular 16 launched on May 3. This edition previewed a fresh reactivity model while emphasizing improved performance and developer experience. Subsequently, it received multiple point updates.

While the excitement continues to build up for the arrival of Angular 17, there are alternative approaches that developers can consider. Among the myriad of options, AppMaster's no-code platform stands apart. It provides a streamlined method to create backend, web, and mobile applications, allowing customers to focus more on innovating and less on coding. This solution contributes to making software development ten times faster and triple times more cost-effective.

Related Posts

Introducing Acorn: A Revolutionary Cloud-based Development Sandbox by Rancher Labs Founders
date Oct 26, 2023
Introducing Acorn: A Revolutionary Cloud-based Development Sandbox by Rancher Labs Founders
Acorn Labs pioneers a cloud sandbox project aimed at providing an accessible, collaborative, and delightful development approach.
Open Source Automation
Shopify Open-Sources Ruvy: A Tool that Transforms Ruby Code into WebAssembly
date Oct 26, 2023
Shopify Open-Sources Ruvy: A Tool that Transforms Ruby Code into WebAssembly
E-commerce giant Shopify has recently open-sourced its project, Ruvy, providing developers with a toolchain capable of converting Ruby code into WebAssembly (Wasm) modules.
Open Source Web App eCommerce
LaunchDarkly Innovates DevOps with Game-Changing Platform Enhancements
date Oct 25, 2023
LaunchDarkly Innovates DevOps with Game-Changing Platform Enhancements
LaunchDarkly introduces several revolutionary features to its platform, paving the way for the future of DevOps.
Automation Development Web App
GET STARTED FREE
Inspired to try this yourself?

The best way to understand the power of AppMaster is to see it for yourself. Make your own application in minutes with free subscription

Bring Your Ideas to Life