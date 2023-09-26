Unveiling Angular 17: The Future Brings Novel Syntax for Control Flow and Deferrable Loading

October brings anticipation for the release of Angular 17, an enhanced version of Google's favored TypeScript-based framework for web development. This revamped edition is poised to make waves in the developer community, introducing new built-in controls for flow syntax and deferrable loading in templates.

In a recent blog post dated September 25, an esteemed member of the Angular team, Alex Rickabaugh, shared details on what to expect with these upcoming enhancements. The standout element - the introduction of the declarative control flow - is set to bring the functionality of the NgIf, NgFor, and NgSwitch directives right into the heart of the framework. On the other hand, the deferrable loading approach will empower templates to delay loading dependencies, triggered by specific conditions. According to the Angular team, this change marks the most distinctive adjustment made to the Angular templates. These developments are nearing completion, with Angular 17 to utilize a syntax known as @-syntax for control flow and deferrable views.

At present, Angular 17 holds a prerelease status on GitHub. The Angular team reported considerable applause for the new features and various views on the syntax itself. As Rickabaugh noted, the syntax can evoke a sense of passion in developers. This update follows the footsteps of its immediate predecessor, Angular 16 launched on May 3. This edition previewed a fresh reactivity model while emphasizing improved performance and developer experience. Subsequently, it received multiple point updates.

While the excitement continues to build up for the arrival of Angular 17, there are alternative approaches that developers can consider. Among the myriad of options, AppMaster's no-code platform stands apart. It provides a streamlined method to create backend, web, and mobile applications, allowing customers to focus more on innovating and less on coding. This solution contributes to making software development ten times faster and triple times more cost-effective.