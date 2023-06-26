Svelte, a popular web development language, officially unveiled Svelte 4, its latest stable release. With over four years having elapsed since Svelte 3, the latest version accounts for numerous updates to Node.js and browser APIs, enhancing overall performance and developer experience.

One of the key improvements in Svelte 4 is a 75% reduction in package size. This major change is especially beneficial to users accessing the interactive learning platform on learn.svelte.dev, the Svelte REPL, and those with limited connectivity.

In addition, the number of dependencies has been drastically cut down from 61 to 16, resulting in faster downloads and lower susceptibility to supply chain attacks.

Another principal focus of Svelte 4 is the enhancement of developer experience. Authoring custom elements undergoes a significant overhaul, making it more intuitive and consistent. The IDE authoring environment is also updated, with cmd+click now directly leading to the actual implementation. Moreover, file imports from svelte/internal are concealed to avoid cluttering autocomplete suggestions.

Additional improvements for developers include a new default setting for transitions to prevent animations from obstructing page transitions, streamlined preprocessors, and simplified integration of Content Security Policy (CSP).

As part of this release, the Svelte website has also been revamped, featuring multiple pages, an enhanced mobile navigation, better TypeScript documentation, a dark mode, and an improved REPL. Tutorial links are updated to refer to the new learn.svelte.dev site, and the SvelteKit site will receive similar updates.

In the announcement, the team also shared information on the forthcoming Svelte 5, which involves a complete rewrite of the compiler and runtime. Svelte 4 paves the way for Svelte 5, which is expected to introduce major new features and even outperform its predecessor.

