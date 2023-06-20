Music streaming giant Spotify has revealed its revamped desktop application, which boasts redesigned interfaces for both 'Your Library' and 'Now Playing', enhancing user experience on the platform. The updates closely follow the mobile app's design and serve to synchronize the desktop and mobile experience. Users can now explore, browse, and organize their libraries seamlessly across both platforms.

The redesigned 'Your Library' is anchored on the left side of the application window, granting users quick access to their saved music and podcast collections. Initial tests have shown a positive response from users, who highlighted the new library format's ability to save time and facilitate easier switching between playlists. On the right side of the application, the 'Now Playing' view displays the current song or podcast being played. Users can discover more information about songs and artists in this section, as well as details regarding tour dates, merchandise, and more. For selected podcasts, transcripts can also be followed while listening.

The company claims that these updates provide more context and faster access to personal favorites, delivering an overall improved user experience. The redesigned 'Your Library' and 'Now Playing' interfaces will be rolled out to all desktop users worldwide, starting today.

