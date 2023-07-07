Sony unveils its most recent creation, the HT-AX7, which presents a remarkable advancement in the realm of home theatre audio. This cutting-edge product delivers a portable and captivating 360-degree audio experience right within the confines of your own living space.

The star attraction of the HT-AX7 is a main unit that boasts of two front-facing speakers and two passive radiators. Adding to this impressive setup, Sony offers two speaker pucks meant to be positioned behind or at room corners. These pucks are equipped with auto-pairing capabilities and effortlessly sync with the main unit once detached.

A notable aspect of this product is its compatibility with Bluetooth 5.2. Whether the audio source is a music video playing on an Android or iOS smartphone, audio tracks streaming from a high-quality music system, or films being played through a high-tech smart projector, HT-AX7 can seamlessly connect with the two devices simultaneously. However, audio decoding is restricted to AAC and SBC formats, which implies that Dolby quality may not be attainable.

Sony has vested the HT-AX7 with its high-tech Spatial Sound Mapping technology which produces a sweeping audio output from the front, back, and above, encapsulating the user in a virtual surround-sound sphere. Moreover, a custom-designed algorithm is used to analyze and elevate real-time, two-channel audio, segregating and projecting sound objects for a perceptively more immersive experience.

The compact device comes equipped with a long-lasting battery capable of delivering up to 30 hours of uninterrupted performance. A quick charge of merely 10 minutes is sufficient to provide up to 150 minutes of playback time. And what's more, the speaker pucks are designed to be recharged easily by docking them atop the main unit.