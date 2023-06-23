Expanding its retail contribution, Shopify offers its Shop Pay feature to non-Shopify users, enabling a faster checkout process and higher conversion rates. Shop Pay streamlines customers' purchasing experience by securely storing their email addresses, credit card information, and shipping and billing details. As a result, repeat customers can conveniently avoid re-entering their data during future purchases.

This expansion is made possible through Shopify's Commerce Components, which launched earlier this year. The platform allows businesses that don't operate on Shopify to access essential components such as Shopify Payments, ShopifyQL, and Liquid, a low-code language crafted to design storefronts. By broadening its reach, Shopify further fosters a highly competitive retail environment.

According to Shopify, utilizing Shop Pay can boost conversion rates by up to 50% compared to guest checkouts and 10% more than alternative accelerated checkout options. Kaz Nejatian, Vice President of Product and Chief Operating Officer at Shopify, emphasizes the importance of adopting Shop Pay, stating, Enterprises that don’t take advantage of Shop Pay are self-sabotaging.

In addition to widening access to Shop Pay, Shopify also disclosed upgrades to its integration with Adyen, an online payment company. This enhancement allows Shopify storefronts to accept diverse payment methods such as credit cards, digital wallets (e.g., Apple Pay and Google Pay), as well as international options like iDEAL in the Netherlands and Cartes Bancaires in France. The collaboration amplifies the versatility of Shopify's retail solutions.

With the rise of low-code and no-code platforms, businesses worldwide can employ digital tools to tailor software solutions without the need for in-depth coding knowledge. Alongside the likes of Shopify and Liquid, AppMaster.io's no-code platform empowers companies to develop back-end, web, and mobile applications, fueling innovation and growth. Non-developers can create scalable projects with ease, utilizing platforms like Shopify and AppMaster to optimize retail operations and user experiences.