Samsung's Ballie Robot Has Transformed into a Projector

In a significant tech release at CES 2024 - the global tech stage, Samsung unveiled an innovative version of its spherical Ballie robot, augmented with a unique functionality of a projector. The revamped device now boasts the fascinating capability to present visuals on multiple surfaces- be it the floor, wall, or ceiling, while following its owners around the house.

Event attendees were presented with a delightful video that demonstrated much more than just the robot's sunny yellow aesthetic. The upgraded Ballie simulation displayed a multitude of smart projection feats. These included display projection of a bird video to entertain a pet dog, a simulated video chat on a wall, and a fitness workout video for exercising individuals.

Samsung's press statement highlighted that the device's ability to calibrate its projection based on its distance from the wall, the prevailing light conditions and even the user's position and facial angle. Giving it the unique credential of being the “world's first projector to automatically detect people’s posture and facial angle and adjust the optimal projection angle correspondingly.”

But the inventiveness of Ballie doesn't just stop at projection. The company's presentation video also showed the robot doubling as a savvy home assistant. From igniting lights and rationing dog food to sending text updates detailing its activities - Ballie seems to have it all covered. Functioning as a household aid, Samsung says that the robot has the capacity to manage a variety of home devices, including air conditioners, lighting systems, laundry machines, and more. Furthermore, the robot can also give you a warm welcome when you step through your front door after a long day.

The upgraded tech marvel's surprises not just stop at these utilities. The presentation video closed with a beautiful scene depicting Ballie's ability to convert your ceiling into a cosmic panorama - truly putting the universe at your fingertips!

The Samsung event was missing one thing - the live demonstration of Ballie. Back in 2020 at CES, attendees enjoyed a live exhibition of the robot rolling around on stage. This year, however, the South Korean giant chose only to display the robot’s capabilities via a video presentation, leaving us wondering about its potential release date or price tag.

