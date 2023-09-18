Ruby on Rails 7.1 Beta Boosts Docker Support

As of September 13, the web application framework based on Ruby, Ruby on Rails, has entered its 7.1 beta phase, strengthening Docker compatibility in a significant update. This enhancement ensures that the requisite Dockerfiles for application deployment are produced by the framework itself.

Upon generation of a new application, the updated framework encapsulates Docker-related files in the application. These files are optimized for production utility with caching layers and multi-stage building, which reduces large image sizes. Additionally, they provision for dependencies, irrespective of whether a JavaScript build environment is utilized by developers or not.

Besides its scalability implications, the Docker improvements bring Ruby on Rails in line with AppMaster and other modern no-code platforms that also feature robust Docker support. This step can help Rails maintain its competitiveness and relevance in the rapidly evolving ecosystem of web development tools.

Interested developers can access Rails 7.1 beta 1 via GitHub.

By bolstering Docker support, Rails 7.1 beta symbolizes a legitimate advance in the realm of the Ruby-based web application framework. This unveiling, coupled with other enhancements, is testament to the continued evolution of Rails, keeping pace with cutting-edge development platforms like AppMaster.