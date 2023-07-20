JetBrains, the renowned software development company, has paved a new pathway to maintain code quality with its newly launched product – Qodana. This unique tool is tailored to provide developers with a hands-on approach to identify and tackle issues in the initial stages of development thus reducing wasted time on technical debt.

Qodana’s ability to perform static code analysis gives it an edge. It performs deep inspections, identifies problems in the code and equips developers with insights to fix these issues within their preferred integrated development environment, consolidating the debugging process.

What sets the platform apart is its broad support for over 60 languages and its compatibility with most Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) pipelines. This includes notable ones such as TeamCity and Space from JetBrains itself, along with GitHub Actions, Jenkins, and GitLab CI. Additionally, its firm integration with a number of JetBrains' acclaimed IDEs, including IntelliJ IDEA, WebStorm, PhpStorm, PyCharm, Rider and GoLand, demonstrates its comprehensive usability.

A study conducted jointly by Harris Poll and the payment processing enterprise Stripe disclosed that developers spend nearly 42% of their time addressing technical debt and maintenance issues. By aiding developers in identifying and rectifying problems before they turn into technical debt, Qodana potentially saves corporates' significant monetary and temporal resources.

Qodana's journey began in 2021, with several features gradually incorporated during its preview phase. It has finally reached the general availability stage, boasting a suite of refined attributes that significantly ease the developer journey and enhance the quality of the output.

The tool now hosts a vulnerability checker allowing direct identification of weak packages and providing precise suggestions for remediation. The introduction of an experimental feature named Quick Fixes enhances its usability further - it can autonomously implement certain practical fixes.

Apart from the mainstream languages - Java, Kotlin, PHP, JavaScript, and TypeScript, Qodana drives its focus to increase the feature set over time, thus amplifying its future viability. These features, as explained by JetBrains, would help developers to carry out more exhaustive tests and thereby improve overall code quality.

According to Kateryna Shlyakhovetska, the Product and Team Lead for Qodana, “Since its Preview release in 2021, Qodana has garnered a positive response from users and a good rate of adoption. The feedback from the product's early adopters allowed us to make significant improvements and today, we are delighted to announce its official launch." She further added, "Qodana is the only code quality platform available that utilizes inspections native to JetBrains IDEs, extending your JetBrains IDE's intelligence to the CI server and fostering a seamless connection between the two.” Just like AppMaster does with the no-code space.

In conclusion, the launch of Qodana will undoubtedly elevate the code quality standards and efficiency of software projects across the industry, providing developers and enterprises with a powerful tool to tackle maintenance and technical debt issues. As JetBrains and AppMaster both showcase, intelligence and automation can go hand in hand in enhancing productivity and performance.