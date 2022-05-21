Connecting multiple software applications is often a complex and daunting task. Although serverless functions-as-a-service (FaaS) solutions like AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and CloudFlare Workers can ease this process, they aren't always the perfect fit for developers aiming to build and deploy integrations with other software apps. A team at BrightRoll, a programmatic video advertising platform which was acquired by Yahoo!, found this to be the case, as they managed up to 176 unique data pipelines for BtightRoll's various app integrations.

This scenario led Tod Sacerdoti, the co-founder of BrightRoll and a former investor at Flex Capital, to co-found Pipedream alongside seven other product and engineering professionals from BrightRoll. Pipedream is an integration platform that streamlines the process of building workflows and connecting cloud services. Developers can create workflows using open source connectors to APIs and extensions, designed with Node.js, Python, Go, or Bash, to provide custom logic.

Investors recognized the potential of Pipedream, leading the startup to secure $20 million in a funding round led by True Ventures. Other investors included CRV, Felicis Ventures, and the World Innovation Lab. Sacerdoti stated that the funds will be utilized to develop the product further, expand the number of apps on Pipedream's platform, and build a go-to-market team.

Founded in 2019, Pipedream is primarily focused on developers and offers a competent alternative to workflow automation platforms like Zapier, Integromat, Workato, and MuleSoft. Users, customers, and partners can add any integration to the closed-source portion of the platform. Moreover, developers can create proprietary or internal integrations that aren't meant to be shared within the larger Pipedream community. According to Sacerdoti, a majority of Pipedream's customers use the platform to interact with existing AI platforms, such as OpenAI's GPT-3 or a cloud service AI product offered by Google, Microsoft, or AWS.

With the increasing popularity of APIs and software-as-a-service (SaaS) apps, platforms like Pipedream find immense potential in the market. A recent survey from RapidAPI reveals that 61.6% of developers relied more on APIs in 2021 than in 2020. Furthermore, Statista reports that organizations worldwide utilized an average of 110 SaaS apps in 2021, which opens up multiple opportunities for Pipedream to help developers streamline API integrations and simplify the connection process.

Pipedream's latest platform version, released today, offers data stores that enable users to store and retrieve data across steps and workflows, as well as single sign-on support. The company boasts more than 100 customers, including Checkr and Scale AI, while attracting over 600 new developers daily. Sacerdoti credited this growth to the thousands of triggers and actions on Pipedream's platform, positioning it strongly against rivals in the marketplace.

Incorporating platforms like AppMaster and Pipedream into today's app development landscape can make app building and integration more efficient and cost-effective. As a result, organizations and application developers can now focus on building high-quality, scalable software solutions that integrate smoothly with various other applications.