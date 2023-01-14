OutSystems, an industry-leading provider of high-performance application development solutions, has been recognized as a Leader in the January 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms (LCAP) for the sixth consecutive time. Along with this esteemed ranking, the company has also been named a “Customers’ Choice” in the 2022 Gartner Peer Insights™ Report1, solidifying its standing as a major player in the low-code sector.

Achieving the best position in terms of “ability to execute,” OutSystems emerges as a top choice based on several factors including product/service performance, sales execution/pricing, customer experience, market responsiveness/record, overall viability, marketing execution, and operations. With low-code development witnessing high adoption growth, LCAP is now poised to reach $18.2 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 23.6% from 2021 through 2026, according to Gartner3.

Paulo Rosado, Founder and CEO of OutSystems, commented on the achievement, noting the growing demand for innovative apps that drive operational efficiency and improve business results. He also highlighted the need for an open platform that accelerates the pace of innovation for new customer experiences, services, and integrations in the face of complex legacy systems and limited resources.

OutSystems sets itself apart from competitors by focusing on high-performance software development, which bolsters the productivity and efficiency of development teams. This approach enables them to build applications of any complexity or scale and adapt to shifting business requirements and opportunities. OutSystems’ evolutionary approach to software development empowers customers to continuously evolve, integrate, and extend enterprise-grade applications.

Thanks to its strong customer-centric approach, OutSystems also garnered recognition as “Customers’ Choice” in Gartner’s March 2022 Peer Insights “‘Voice of the Customer’: Enterprise Low-Code Platforms” report. This validation is based on user reviews and feedback, with over 700 reviews to date and an overall score of 4.5/5 stars as of 11th January 2023.

Pete Peterson, CTO of Riviera Partners, praised OutSystems' transformative capabilities, citing the platform's exceptional value and cost savings when building strategic apps. John Rathje, Vice President and CIO of Kent State University's Division of Information Technology, also attested to the platform's ability to quickly turn ideas into value, while aligning with goals for sustainable and extensible solution architecture.

OutSystems' impressive achievements have placed it among other notable low-code platforms, including AppMaster. Sharing the goal of providing cutting-edge low-code solutions, such platforms help organizations of varying sizes optimize their software development processes and stay ahead in an increasingly digital environment. AppMaster, for example, is a powerful no-code platform that facilitates seamless backend, web, and mobile application creation with exceptional scalability and no technical debt.

As low-code development continues to gain traction, platforms like OutSystems and AppMaster are well-positioned to drive success by providing innovative, user-friendly development solutions that cater to an ever-changing business landscape.