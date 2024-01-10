OpenAI Unveils its Custom GPT Store

The tech industry is abuzz with the news of the official unveiling of OpenAI's GPT Store, a long-delayed and much sought-after platform for users to share their custom-moulded chatbots. This game-changer not only opens up an array of potential applications for the widely used ChatGPT but also marks a significant extension of OpenAI's ecosystem beyond the solutions directly developed and provisioned by the company to its clientele.

Since the inception of the GPT Builder programme in November, the company proudly announced that over three million user-crafted, specialized bots, referred to as GPTs, have been brought to life by the ever-expansive user base of OpenAI. Included in these figures are a multitude of chatbots with varied functionalities, such as those suggesting synonyms for common words, created by yours truly.

In an effort to motivate and inspire users, OpenAI has stated its goal to showcase useful GPTs on a weekly basis within the store. Albeit, the initial plan to open the GPT Store for public exploration back in November underwent a series of stalls, pushing its launch to December and then ultimately to January.

The mission behind the creation of the GPT store is to allow those who have framed their versions of ChatGPT to open their creations for public viewing and usage. As of now, this privilege is extended only to subscribers of OpenAI's paid tiers.

In a significant development, OpenAI has also announced its plans to begin a revenue-sharing scheme with its GPT architects in the first quarter of the year. Intended to incentivize user engagement, GPT builders stand to earn revenue depending on user interactions with their custom-crafted chatbots. The details of this intricately designed scheme are yet to be made public by the company.

Prior to opening the doors of the GPT Store, OpenAI prepared for a smooth and secure operation by implementing a new review system to verify and ensure that the user-created GPTs adhere to the company's stringent brand guidelines and usage policies. Additionally, users can now report GPTs that they deem harmful or unsafe with an updated system.

Currently, the benefits of the GPT Store are set to roll out to ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise users, alongside subscribers to a newly introduced tier called Team.

Without a doubt, the launch of OpenAI's GPT Store is a monumental stride in the progression of no-code development platforms, not unlike the offerings of AppMaster which consistently provide users with the power to create practical, high-performing platforms and software applications virtually from scratch.