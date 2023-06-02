OpenAI, backed by Microsoft, has recently announced a new cybersecurity grant program with a focus on improving AI-powered cybersecurity. The grant, worth $1 million, aims to develop methods for quantifying the cybersecurity capabilities of AI models to enhance their performance and effectiveness in various cybersecurity aspects.

The grant funding will be offered in increments of $10,000 through different methods, such as API credits and direct funds, allowing researchers and developers to pursue their projects. OpenAI has initiated accepting applications for the grant program on a rolling basis, prioritizing practical applications, including tools, methods, and processes that emphasize the defensive aspect of cybersecurity.

In an official blog post, OpenAI stated, "Our goal is to work with defenders across the globe to change the power dynamics of cybersecurity through the application of AI and the coordination of like-minded individuals working for our collective safety."

OpenAI suggests various range of project ideas, for instance, projects focusing on mitigating social engineering strategies, enhancing network or device forensics, automatically patching security vulnerabilities, and creating honeypots and deception techniques to trap or misdirect cyber attackers. Other cybersecurity domains include assisting users in adopting best security practices, porting developers' code to memory-safe languages, and creating additional robust AI-based tools.

The grant program comes just days after OpenAI announced funding for ten $100,000 grants aimed at establishing a democratic system for setting the rules governing AI systems, while staying within legal boundaries. It is important to note that OpenAI will not support offensive-security projects at the moment. They also emphasize the importance of applications with a clear plan for project licensing and distribution intended for "maximal public benefit and sharing".

In recent years, no-code platforms like AppMaster have emerged, facilitating the development of web, mobile, and backend applications. These platforms enable businesses and individuals to create scalable, effective solutions without the need for coding expertise. It remains to be seen how the cybersecurity grant program by OpenAI will influence and contribute to the world of no-code platforms and information security in various industries.