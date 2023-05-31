At the recent Computex exposition, Dutch semiconductor leader NXP showcased its latest innovation, the i.MX 91 processor. As part of the i.MX 9 series, this powerful chip is tailored for various applications, including industrial, medical, consumer, and IoT use cases, bolstering NXP's presence in these rapidly evolving sectors.

Rafael Sotomayor, Executive Vice President and General Manager of NXP Secure Connected Edge, elucidated the i.MX 91's unique capabilities in his keynote address. Combining an 800MHz Cortex-M7 chip for real-time control, a Cortex-M33 unit for handling network management, and integrated Gbps with support for time-sensitive networking and industrial protocols, this innovative processor boasts efficient performance while consuming minimal power.

Furthermore, the i.MX 91 is equipped with NXP's EdgeLock Secure Enclave and functional safety software libraries, ensuring reliability and robust security in industrial and IoT environments. These features make it a perfect match for applications like smart factories. In such contexts, the i.MX 91 can serve as the linchpin of NXP's industrial platform for smart factories, orchestrating the seamless interaction between EdgeLock, other devices, NXP's PF5020 (a high-performance, multi-channel device for industrial applications), and NXP's N-Afe front-end sensor and actuator management solution.

Another compelling application of the i.MX 91 lies in smart home systems. By combining NXP's monolithic tri-radio IW612 with the i.MX/MCU family, it becomes possible to integrate radios within Matter, a connectivity standard explicitly crafted to help smart home devices communicate and cooperate efficiently. This combination of technologies would undoubtedly bolster the development and deployment of smart home solutions worldwide.

In addition, the i.MX 91 family is an integral part of the NXP product longevity program, ensuring the availability of qualified products for at least a decade. This promise extends to a minimum of 15 years for certain participating products, focusing on the automotive, telecom, and medical sectors. The i.MX 91 processor features Arm Cortex-A55 processor cores and comes with the EdgeLock Secure Enclave to enhance its security offerings.

