Nvidia, a leading player in the development of AI tools and applications, has announced the launch of more AI-powered products, including an advanced AI supercomputer platform. The company's new platform, known as DGX GH200, is set to transform tech firms' attempts to develop successors to AI chatbot ChatGPT, which has gained significant attention.

The company divulged its ambitious plans during the Computex show in Taiwan. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang introduced DGX GH200 as a game-changer for artificial intelligence development. Major tech firms such as Microsoft, Meta, and Google's Alphabet are expected to be among the first to harness the power of the AI supercomputer equipment.

Alongside the AI supercomputer platform, Nvidia announced another new service called Nvidia ACE for Games, targeting the video game industry. The service will employ AI to enhance the development of background characters in video games, giving them more depth and personality.

Furthermore, Nvidia plans to collaborate with global marketing and communications giant WPP. The partnership aims to merge AI and metaverse technologies, reducing advertising costs. The company also intends to introduce a new networking scheme to speed up the flow of information within data centers.

As AI technology becomes increasingly accessible, developers are under pressure to push out innovative products. At the same time, leading tech companies and lawmakers worldwide are engaged in discussions to establish regulations that promote innovation without hindering advances.

In May, executives from numerous tech giants, including Nvidia, gathered at the White House with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris to address the potential risks of AI. Officials also touched on the importance of public evaluation of AI systems.

While Nvidia remains at the forefront of AI applications and powerful chips production, numerous other companies are joining the race to leverage this emerging technology. For example, Microsoft recently announced plans to develop its own chip for powering ChatGPT-like applications.

