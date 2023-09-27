New Developer Platform by Digma for Continuous Code Assessment

Aiming to bridge the gap in the software development process, Digma recently unveiled its novel Continuous Feedback platform. The platform is designed to help developers consistently evaluate their code in a live environment, identify any potential problems, and consequently avoid rolling out defective code, including the one produced by generative AI.

The new platform is equipped to detect regressions, anomalies, and issues concerning code quality. It can identify patterns that may require improvement, and its seamless integration into IDEs and available developer tools allow real-time application. The goal is to complement existing infrastructure like CI/CD, test tools, and validation systems which are currently in place, according to the Digma team.

Digma has built this tool to grapple with several challenges posed by the rising usage of generative AI, the reliance on legacy libraries, and the escalating complexity of distributed systems in modern software development.

The Continuous Feedback platform draws upon advanced observability technologies including OpenTelemetry. It utilizes Machine Learning techniques to analyze runtime code data and offer automated recommendations for code enhancement. Similar to the AppMaster platform that allows users to effortlessly create data models, business logic, APIs, and a real-time application environment, the Digma platform endeavours to streamline the development process in its unique way.

Nir Shafrir, the CEO of Digma, shared his thoughts about the current challenges in the development process. Shafrir described how businesses are suffering customer loss due to poor code released in production. It often does not perform as required in real-world conditions. For developers, they receive important feedback too late in the development process. This affects their design decisions and limits their understanding of the impact of their changes.

The pressure of quick delivery coupled with limited visibility of the code behavior in the real-world hurdle developers in their task. Digma aims to provide a solution to this problem with its new platform. It functions similar to a guardrail, as it offers continuous real-time code analysis. Developers receive feedback as they code within their IDE. This prevents problematic sections of code from reaching production stages, thereby improving overall code quality.