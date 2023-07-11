In a game-changing move, Netflix researchers have altered the visual effects landscape that was primarily dominated by the century-old green screen technology. Avid movie lovers recall the enchantment of 'The Wizard of Oz' in 1939, which entranced around 45 million viewers. The spellbinding vistas of the Emerald City marked the pioneering usage of filming actors in front of a green screen, which was later swapped with footage of fantastical locations, captured separately.

However, Netflix has now proclaimed the inception of an enhanced methodology that builds on, yet surpasses the traditional green chroma key technology. This transformative technique, termed the Magenta Green Screen (MGS), was outlined in a report authored by Netflix on the preprint server arXiv. MGS not only offers remarkable precision but also ensures expeditious outcomes.

MGS owes its name to the unique lighting method it employs. Actors are spotlighted from the front with a combination of red and blue LEDs, while the backdrop is illuminated using vibrant green LEDs. The fusion of red and blue lighting projects a magenta hue onto the actors. Given that digital cameras record color values based on the red, green, and blue channels, the green screen channel records the backdrop with the foreground appearing all black. Simultaneously, the red and blue or magenta channels monitor the foreground, rendering the background all black.

Netflix employs AI tools to delete any lingering magenta hues, achieved by comparing photographs of the actors under standard lighting to action sequences under varied hues. As Dmitriy Smirnov, a senior researcher at Netflix, says in his report, 'Magenta Green Screen: Spectrally Multiplexed Alpha Matting with Deep Colorization', 'our technique provides high-quality compositing results when deployed on a modern LED virtual production stage.'

The technique brings further benefits, capturing action with complete virtual backgrounds in real time, negating the requirement for specialized camera equipment or manual color tweaks. One particular challenge the team resolved pertains to the pixels located on the periphery of objects that could be part of either the object or background.

The team utilized a modified version of a method known as triangulation, which films stationary objects against varying backdrops to accurately define the objects. This approach, according to Smirnov, outperforms the conventional chroma key green screen or time-multiplexed techniques. This innovation stands testament to the compelling argument presented by another research team member, Paul Debevec, 'Computers have provided potent tools that make a myriad of tasks more facile. As a consequence, skilled artists can shift their attention to mastering their artistry and genuinely enhancing the visual appeal.'

