Mobb Launches Automatic Vulnerability Fix Tool for GitHub Users

Jan 25, 2024
In a strategic move to bolster application security, Mobb has introduced an advanced automatic vulnerability correction feature tailor-made for GitHub users. Launched on January 23, the Mobb Fixer service seamlessly integrates into the software development lifecycle by monitoring GitHub pull requests and proactively offering code rectifications.

The new system operates directly within the developers' repository space, eliminating the need to switch contexts. The Mobb Fixer tool harnesses a blend of security expertise, semantic analysis, and emerging generative AI to bolster the scope of code coverage. The fixes imparted are precise, credible, and devoid of code ownership dilemmas.

Currently available for integration, Mobb provides a bridge within GitHub and has plans to broaden its support for additional code repositories. They are extending an offer of a complementary trial for those interested in experiencing their service firsthand.

The updated functionality from Mobb guarantees developers a streamlined approach to addressing code vulnerabilities, while simultaneously accommodating security teams through comprehensive oversight of the remediation activities. Mobb's repair solutions are delicately woven into developer workflows, directly delivering to their code base. The support of leading SAST scanners is another testament to the system's adaptability, allowing businesses to synergize it with their prevailing practices and tooling.

The 'hybrid genAI' feature of Mobb reflects a judicious mix of deterministic algorithms and proprietary research, buttressed by generative AI, to ensure fixes that are not only accurate but also reliable.

