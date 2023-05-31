Microsoft has released Intelligent Meeting Recaps, an AI-driven feature for its Teams Premium service, which aims to streamline meeting summaries for users. This latest feature is designed to benefit users struggling to catch up after missing an online meeting, as well as those who attend the meeting and require a comprehensive overview of its discussions.

Recent studies conducted by Microsoft suggest that efficient meeting management remains a challenge for many users, with 56% of Teams meeting attendees finding it difficult to summarize the event, and 55% reported uncertainty about identifying necessary next steps following a meeting. The new Intelligent Meeting Recap feature aims to address both of these issues.

Microsoft shared in a blog post: Intelligent recap leverages AI to automatically provide a comprehensive overview of your meeting, helping users save time catching up and coordinating next steps. Found on the new 'Recap' tab in Teams calendar and chat, users will see AI-powered insights like automatic generated meeting notes, recommended tasks, and personalized highlights to help users quickly find the most important information, even if you miss the meeting.

Besides personalized highlights, Intelligent Meeting Recaps also offer personalized timeline markers, displaying when each user's name was mentioned, their entrance and exit times during the meeting, and instances when the screen was shared. Speaker timeline markers are also available so that users can easily review when each participant spoke during the meeting.

Moreover, certain aspects of the recap experience will be accessible to all Microsoft Teams users, beyond the premium subscription. Currently, the Intelligent Meeting Recap feature is available only in English for Premium subscribers, but support for other languages is on the roadmap for 2023.

