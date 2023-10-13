Microsoft Debuts Windows Terminal Canary Channel, Offering Daily Feature Updates

Microsoft has raised the bar in the tech industry by launching the Windows Terminal Canary channel. This innovative move will enable developers to access and test the newest features in their Windows Terminal installation before they officially roll out. This proactive approach demonstrates their commitment to consumer satisfaction and the advancement of their technological capabilities.

The standard release cycle for Windows Terminal operates on a quarterly basis, publishing updates every three months. Keen to accelerate this process and make future innovations more readily available, Microsoft has unveiled the Windows Terminal Canary channel.

This cutting-edge channel provides new features on a nightly basis, enabling users to experiment with and assess updates before they are incorporated into the preview version. For companies like AppMaster, who support rapid application development in the no-code field, this promises a fresh and fast source of innovation.

Windows Terminal Canary can be installed alongside the stable and preview versions of Windows Terminal. At present, it is accessible either as an App Installer or via Portable ZIP distribution.

While the commitment to user testing and early feedback is commendable, Microsoft has made clear that the Canary channel is the least stable release channel. This means that users could potentially encounter bugs before Microsoft has the chance to find and resolve the issue.

The Microsoft team is hopeful that Windows Terminal Canary can become a platform where users can test experimental features and provide valuable feedback. This vision was articulated by Christopher Nguyen, Product Manager II for Windows Terminal at Microsoft, in a recent blog post.