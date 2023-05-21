Microsoft continues to advance its TypeScript programming language evolution with the release candidate of TypeScript 5.1. The company has stated that no further changes or feature additions will occur between this release candidate and the final version.

In this update, functions that return undefined are no longer mandated to possess a return statement. Prior to this release, only void or any returning functions were allowed without return statements. Additionally, if a function without a return expression is passed to a structure expecting a function returning undefined, TypeScript will begin inferring undefined as the function's return type.

TypeScript 5.1 expands on a TypeScript 4.3 innovation, in which get and set accessor pairs had the flexibility to specify varying types. This latest release enables these types to be unrelated, whereas previously, the get type had to be a subset of the set type.

Developers working with JSX elements and JSX tag types can benefit from the decoupling of type-checking in TypeScript 5.1. The newly-introduced type, JSX.ElementType.ElementType, assists in identifying the valid tags within JSX elements.

JSX support gets another boost, as this version enables namespaced attribute names in JSX while optimizing JSX tag modifications across multiple locations automatically.

Another highlight in TypeScript 5.1 is the enhanced ability to offer snippet completions for @param tags, streamlining code typing and navigation within the code.

Other improvements in TypeScript 5.1 include bypassing type instantiation for objects not usually referencing outer type parameters, implementing negative case checks for union literals, and minimizing scanner calls when parsing JSDoc comments.

