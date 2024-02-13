Microsoft Innovates with Sudo Command Integration in Windows 11

In a bold move to fortify the command-line toolkit for Windows 11 users, Microsoft has unveiled the integration of a novel capability: the sudo command. This command, long established in the Linux realm, empowers users to execute programs with the enhanced security privileges of another user.

The fresh inclusion, termed 'Sudo for Windows', ensures that even from a non-privileged console session, users can elevate commands with ease. Jordi Adoumie, who handles product management for the Windows Developer Platform, expressed his enthusiasm for the feature in a recent blog post. He emphasized that the integration is designed to streamline the escalation of commands without the hassle of launching a fresh elevated console.

It's imperative to note that Microsoft's Sudo for Windows is devised as a unique implementation tailored for Windows, rather than a mere extension of the Linux sudo utility. Consequently, the user community might notice disparities, implying that Linux-specific sudo scripts and guides may not transition seamlessly to the Windows environment.

Besides, Sudo for Windows is quite intuitive to enable, simply necessitating a visit to the “For Developers” section within the Windows Settings and activating the “Enable Sudo” toggle. Alternatively, one can employ a direct command in an elevated console session to initiate it: sudo config –enable <configuration_option> .

With Sudo for Windows currently offering three configuration variants—such as opening a new elevated console window, running without new user input, and mimicking traditional sudo behavior—users can choose the mode that best aligns with their requirements.

Perhaps most intriguing is Microsoft's commitment to the open-source community, with the announcement that Sudo for Windows will soon join the ranks of open-sourced projects. More details on this development are expected to be disclosed in the upcoming months, a step likely to garner considerable interest among community contributors.

