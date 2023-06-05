Microsoft has confirmed that it will cease support for its virtual assistant, Cortana, as a standalone app on Windows later this year, after releasing its new AI-powered tool called Windows Copilot. The news, which doesn't come as a major surprise, was originally reported on a support page discovered by XDA Developers and Windows Central.

Introduced in 2015, Cortana was available on Windows 10 for tasks like setting reminders, opening applications, and asking questions through voice commands. However, in recent years Cortana has seen a gradual decline in prominence within the Windows ecosystem. Windows 11 saw the digital assistant removed from the taskbar and first boot experience. Furthermore, Microsoft had already shut down the Cortana app on iOS and Android in 2020 and ended support for Cortana in its Surface headphones and other devices.

The upcoming Windows Copilot will be housed in the taskbar, employing AI to assist users with tasks formerly handled by Cortana, as well as offering new features once it becomes widely available. It will be capable of summarizing content, rewriting text, asking questions, altering computer settings, and more, thus becoming an integral part of Microsoft's expanding suite of AI tools.

Alongside the new Windows Copilot, Microsoft's AI toolset includes Bing chatbot and Microsoft 365 Copilot, which are now being prioritized within the company's strategy. Despite Cortana's diminished role in Windows, the virtual assistant will maintain its presence in Outlook mobile, Microsoft Teams mobile, Teams display, and Teams rooms applications for an indefinite period.

