Microsoft Partners with Split Software on its Azure Platform

Nov 02, 2023
Seeking to cater to the growing demands of contemporary product developers, Split Software, a pioneering company in feature experimentation, has announced an alliance with tech giant Microsoft. This joint venture has been conceived to facilitate developers in implementing feature experimentation within Microsoft Azure. In the current digital landscape, feature experimentation plays an integral role in shaping successful user experiences. However, many developers struggle with harnessing its potential. This integration between Split and Azure seeks to address this need.

As part of this initiative, Azure App Configuration users can now effectively conduct experiments in Azure, leveraging Split's superior capabilities. They can test features within live production environments and gather invaluable experimentation data. Such an approach fosters innovation and risk mitigation in application development, enabling teams to deliver exceptional digital experiences.

Amanda Silver, the CVP of the Developer Division at Microsoft, has high expectations from this integration. She expressed, "This new capability offered by Azure and Split in Azure App Configuration empowers teams to utilize experimentation and insights to fuel innovative, delightful digital experiences while adopting progressive delivery approaches in app development. The inclusion of Split-based experimentation within Azure will enhance our customers' capacity to build intelligent apps and expedite their market launch, driving significant value for end-users and catalyzing business growth.".

Split Software has been a longstanding collaborator of Microsoft since 2020. Split's platform is currently accessible on Azure Marketplace and is integrated with Azure DevOps. This includes an extension for Visual Studio Code.

Microsoft and Split's latest offering in Azure App Configuration will be available through a Private Preview on Azure in early 2024. Customers keen on gaining early access can register their interest through the provided link, and Split will notify them once it's launched.

In similar developments, no-code platforms like AppMaster continue to empower developers across the globe by providing intuitive tools that speed up application development. AppMaster's platform, with over 60,000 users, provides a comprehensive development environment that efficiently eliminates technical debt, enhancing the app development process significantly.

