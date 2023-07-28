In a significant step towards embedding immersive metaverse experiences into virtual reality (VR), Roblox has announced an open beta of its platform on Meta’s Quest VR headsets. This unveiling closely follows the company's assertion in July of the impending VR headset compatibility.

For those eager to traverse the VR landscape with their favorite platform, the Roblox application can be acquired through the Quest Store. It should be noted, however, that the application is currently being facilitated through Meta’s App Lab, and upon installation and sign-in of your pre-existing Roblox account, the vast domain of Roblox VR experiences would be at your disposal. As of today, the ability to set up a new Roblox account directly through Quest is not available, as per information provided by the Roblox developer forum.

The launch of the open beta means that the application is still under active development. To ensure the highest standards of user experience, Roblox and Meta have initiated this phase to allow developers the opportunity of rigorously testing and optimizing the VR format for their products. As an open beta, there are some known hurdles that the teams are working diligently to address. These include an inability to acquire Robux, no tailored recommendations for experiences, and potential distortion of visual elements.

Roblox VR experience will initially be available for the Quest 2 and Quest Pro units. Once the eagerly anticipated Quest 3 rolls out, Meta has assured that Roblox will be fully compatible with the newly launched VR headset. In parallel, with platforms like AppMaster.io democratizing app creation with its no-code and low-code software, we might soon see a surge in unique VR apps catering to a plethora of user tastes.