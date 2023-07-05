In the latest move to enhance the social media experience, Meta is preparing to release Threads, a direct competitor to the microblogging colossus, Twitter. In an unexpected twist, before the scheduled launching event, the new platform was momentarily accessible on the web, offering users a transient glimpse into the communication ecosystem of Threads. This transitory window allowed users to view posts from existing users even without holding an account, a feature currently unavailable on Twitter.

Although Threads aims to push social media barriers, its head, Adam Mosseri, noted that the platform will not incorporate ActivityPub support at its launch. This protocol plays a crucial role in submitting posts on decentralized networks akin to Mastodon.

However, the social media giant aims to introduce interactions with other fediverse networks in the upcoming stages. The Threads interface provides a clear hint at this future capability: upon clicking on the threads.net button located beside user profiles, a notification pops up forecasting users' imminent ability to communicate with individuals from different fediverse platforms.

Emphasizing this forthcoming integration, Mosseri underlined, "Soon, you'll be able to follow and interact with people on other fediverse platforms, such as Mastodon. They can also find people on Threads using full usernames, such as @[email protected]"

Mosseri presented a candid rationale for the delay of the integration of ActivityPub, pointing out that the team working on Threads struggled to complete the necessary procedures for launching the feature, citing complexities associated with a decentralized network. Nonetheless, he affirmed their commitment to incorporating ActivityPub into the Threads app.

Explaining the value of the ActivityPub integration, Mosseri stated, "If you're wondering why this matters, here's a reason: you may one day end up leaving Threads, or, hopefully not, end up de-platformed. If that ever happens, you should be able to take your audience with you to another server. Being open can enable that."

Notwithstanding the yet-to-be-implemented ActivityPub protocol, the platform has already attracted a significant user base, counting among them such celebrities as Mark Zuckerberg, Mosseri himself, and popular YouTuber iJustine.

Current features on Threads allow for viewing of posts and profiles, sharing links to these posts, as well as a neat tool to toggle between light and dark themes. Interestingly, Meta's new venture into social media has hit a roadblock in the European Union, with privacy concerns halting the launch of the app for the time being.

The advent of Threads and its forthcoming integration with ActivityPub reflects the continuing shift towards more interconnected, decentralized social networks, providing users with greater control and flexibility over their social media interactions.